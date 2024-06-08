How to celebrate the Puerto Rican Day parade if you can't get to NYC

This Sunday, people from across the region will head to New York City for the 67th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP). What's called "America’s largest cultural celebration" by the NPRDP website, the parade is a tradition that encourages the celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Puerto Rican people.

The theme for 2024 is "Boricua de Corazón," the website reads, meant to capture the feeling that being Puerto Rican resides in the heart, regardless of the physical location where someone lives.

And while many will march in person down 5th Avenue in Manhattan, those who cannot attend can still celebrate. Here are five ways to enjoy the day, even if you can't make it into the city on Sunday.

How to watch (or stream) the Puerto Rican Day Parade

Join the party from home! Eyewitness News ABC7 will be broadcasting the parade live on channel 7 and providing it to stream on their website, abc7NY.

Learn about the recognitions

The NPRDP is honoring dozens of leaders for their contributions to music, sports, activism and many other areas. Check out the NPRD's "Honorees" page to learn about everyone who's being honored this year.

Revisit past Puerto Rican Day Parades

The NRPDP also provides glimpses into parades of past years. Experience the joy, love and community from 2023's parade all over again by watching 2023's recap video or perusing last year's photographs.

Donate to the NPRDP scholarship fund

People can celebrate by donating funds towards scholarships for high school seniors and college students. According to NPRDP’s website, it's "a key purpose of the parade," and the NPRDP Scholarship Fund has donated more than $1,600,000 over the years.

"You can make it in New York without an education, but it really helps," the website reads. "It’s one of the traditional ways New York families raise themselves up.”

Those who are interested can contribute using the NPRDP's "Donate" page.

Party before the Pre-Puerto Rican Day Parade

The parade on Sunday isn't the only party; there is a Pre-Puerto Rican Day Parade cruise happening the night before. On Saturday, June 8, the more than four-hour-long excursion begins boarding at 6 p.m. at Pier 36 for a 7 p.m. departure on the Majestic Princess. Tickets cost $33.85 if purchased early, $44.52 for general admission.

When: The cruise starts boarding at 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8. Cruise departs at 7 p.m.

Where: The Majestic Princess, Pier 36, 299 South Street, New York.

For more information: Check out the cruise's event page.

Puerto Rican Day Parade details

For those who can make it to the parade in person, here are all the details you'll need to attend.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 9.

Where: The parade marches along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan between 42nd Street and 79th Street.

For more information: Check out the NPRDP official website.

