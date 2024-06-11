Celebrate Pride by supporting one of these LGBTQ+ owned Springfield businesses

Want to celebrate Pride Month but missed the festival June 8? Look no further. Celebrate this year by supporting one of Springfield's many LGBTQ+ owned shops or restaurants during the month of June. The News-Leader, with the help of the GLO Center, has compiled a non-exhaustive list of Queen City businesses run by members of Springfield's LGBTQ+ community.

Go shopping: Culture Flock

Looking for a cute tee or other accessories for pride? Culture Flock has got you covered. Since 2013, the business has been designing and creating inclusive apparel, goods, and accessories for customers of all shape, size, origin, gender, and orientation. Designs are also available online.

According to co-owner Summer Trottier, Culture Flock is a good alternative to large corporations engaging in "rainbow capitalism," which may work against the LGBTQ+ community's best interests. The business also sells a selection of ally-centric merchandise.

Location: 607 S. Pickwick Ave. Suite A

Hours:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday and Monday

Get your hair done: Wallace Rae Salon

After 10 years serving Springfield clients, hairstylists John Fahey and Carly Hamilton started their own salon in Springfield's historic Rountree Neighborhood to better serve friends, family, and community. Wallace Rae offers haircuts, color, styling, waxing, eyebrow treatments, texture treatments, extensions, consultations, and more. Their pricing menu is also gender-neutral to be inclusive to all people.

Location: 1460 E. Cherry St.

Hours:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

Get tatted up: Tattoo Omega

According to founding artist Attila Harkyn, Tattoo Omega started when she wanted to see a commercial environment that supported the best art. The trans-owned and operated tattoo parlor is also hosting a Pride Month special: $500 for a full day (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) session. Normal prices are $600-$800.

"As long as you book it during the month of June, your appointment doesn't have to be during June," Harkyn said.

Location: 1601 W. Sunshine St. Suite H

Hours:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Closed Sunday and Monday.

Adopt a plant: Grow For Good 417

Illumine Collect owner Jeremy Lux and Grow for Good 417 Craig Granger co-opened in a shipping container store at Metro Eats and held their joint grand opening earlier this month.

Shop for living art, plants, and local art at Grow for Good 417. What began as a small operation bloomed during the pandemic, and Craig Granger now offers a wide variety of plants for purchase. This month, a portion of Grow For Good 417's sales will be donated to the GLO Center.

Location: 2463 W. Sunshine St.

Hours:

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Closed Monday-Thursday.

Eat like a Peruvian: Cafe Cusco

For locally-owned Peruvian fare, try Cafe Cusco. Owned by Joseph Gidman and his mother Claire Gidman, Cafe Cusco occupies one of Springfield's oldest buildings, built on Commercial Street in 1883. Also owned by Gidman are Chabom Teas + Spices and Van Gogh's Eeterie, not a far walk from Cafe Cusco.

Location: 234 E. Commercial St.

Hours:

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 5 LGBTQ+ owned Springfield businesses where you can support Pride