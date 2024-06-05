Celebrate Pride Month with these events around Lexington and beyond

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies come together to recognize Pride Month across the country every June. It’s a time meant to celebrate the community and spread awareness about LGBTQ-related issues.

Every place celebrates uniquely. Kentucky often hosts festivals, drag performances, parades, food and drink events, tabling and more.

Here’s how you can celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community locally:

Lexington Pride Festival

WHAT: The official annual Lexington Pride Festival offers entertainment, activities, local booths and vendors.

Jeremy Ellis, the festival chair, said this is a great opportunity for first-time pride festival attendees.

He said he is looking forward to highlighting the drag community.

“Due to all of the uproar and everything that was happening in Frankfort and around the country with drag, we decided to really lean in and highlight our local drag community as well as national performers this year,” Ellis said.

WHERE: Central Bank Center

WHEN: June 29, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: General admission is $10 for 18+. The festival is free to those under 18.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit the Lexington Pride Festival website. Purchase tickets here.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

WHAT: Headlined by Chappell Roan, the Kentuckiana Pride Festival is one of Kentucky’s largest Pride Month events.

The festival starts with a parade and features music, drag performers, vendors and family activities with a designated area for children.

WHERE: Big Four Lawn in Louisville, Kentucky. The parade starts at the NULU area and ends at the festival grounds.

WHEN: June 15, 12-10 p.m.

COST: General admission is $10

MORE INFORMATION: Visit kypride.com. Purchase tickets here.

Lexington Pride Restaurant Week

WHAT: A variety of participating restaurants are offering specials for Pride Month.

“Bring your friends, family, and loved ones to enjoy fantastic food, vibrant community vibes, and a chance to make a difference. Let’s celebrate diversity and pride together while indulging in some culinary delights,” according to the Lexington Pride Festival website.

WHERE: Multiple locations are listed here.

WHEN: June 7-15

COST: Varies

MORE INFORMATION: lexpridefest.org

2024 LexPride Ride

WHAT: A pride-themed CycleBar ride with a portion of proceeds being donated to a local pride organization.

WHERE: CycleBar Patchen Square

WHEN: June 16, noon-1:15 p.m.

COST: Flexible donation amount.

MORE INFORMATION: Register here.

LexLez Pride Addition

WHAT: A monthly sapphic celebration. Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, Crossings and sidebargrillex will host pop-up guest BurLex, a burlesque collective.

According to the Lexington Pride website, Burlex will be selling merchandise in the back of Lussi Brown Coffee Bar and charging a cover at Crossings.

“We love having BurLex as part of this monthly event and they deserve to get paid! Funds raised at the door go directly to the performers,” the website said. “The cover will also help with crowd control at Crossings - we know it gets a little packed in there.”

WHERE: Multiple locations.

WHEN: June 13, 7 - 8:20 p.m.

COST: Crossings will have a $5 cover fee.

MORE INFORMATION: lexpridefest.org

Lexington Pride Festival after-party

WHAT: A continuation of the festival festivities offering a space for activities, drinks and food. Attendees can sign up for axe-throwing, watch drag shows, bowling and more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Lexington Pride Center.

WHERE: Battle Axes

WHEN: 12 - 9 p.m.

COST: There is no cover for the party, but activities are individually priced.

MORE INFORMATION: Reach out to the Lexington Pride Center here. Event information will be posted on the Lexington Pride website.