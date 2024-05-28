Celebrate Pride Month 2024: History, events & fun facts

June is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community around the world. It's a month filled with parades, festivals and other events that showcase the pride, diversity and resilience of LGBTQ+ people.

When is Pride Month?

Pride Month is celebrated in June. This year, it runs from Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 30.

When was Pride Month created?

There are two ways to look at the creation of Pride Month:

Stonewall: The concept of Pride Month is rooted in the Stonewall riots, a series of protests for LGBTQ+ liberation that began on June 28, 1969. These riots are considered a pivotal moment in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Official recognition: The first Pride marches were held a year later in 1970, but official recognition of Pride Month by the U.S. government came much later. In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June as "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month." The name became more inclusive in 2009 under President Barack Obama who referred to it as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month."

Asbury Park Pride Parade 2024

The Asbury Park Pride Parade, also known as Jersey Pride, is Sunday, June 2. It's the largest and longest-running LGBTQ Pride event in New Jersey.

The festivities kick off at noon and run until 7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a vibrant parade through the heart of Asbury Park, culminating in a festival at Bradley Park with live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts booths and a family zone.

Here are some additional details:

Admission: $10

Location: Parade starts at the Asbury Park Municipal Building and ends at Bradley Park

Time: Parade kicks off at noon, festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking: Parking can be tricky during Pride celebrations so it might be best to consider using public transportation or ride-sharing services.

Pride Month fun facts

Here are some fun facts to spice up your Pride Month knowledge:

Rainbow Flag Extravaganza: The iconic rainbow flag wasn't always the way it is today. Designed in 1978, it originally had eight stripes. The creator, Gilbert Baker, assigned meanings to each color, like life for pink and hope for indigo.

More Than Rainbows: The rainbow flag is a powerful symbol, but it's not the only one. There are more than 20 different LGBTQ+ flags representing various identities within the community. Keep an eye out for variations.

Party in the Southern Hemisphere: June might be Pride Month in the U.S., but some countries celebrate in different months. Pride Month is celebrated at different times throughout New Zealand. In Auckland, it's celebrated in February, and in Christchurch and Wellington, Pride Month is March.

Fierce Fashion Takes the Streets: Pride parades are known for vibrant colors, wild costumes and outrageous fashion statements. It's a time for self-expression and celebrating individuality, so expect to see some truly unique ensembles.

What is a Pride march?

A Pride march, also known as a Pride parade or LGBT Pride march, is a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride. The events sometimes also serve as demonstrations for legal rights such as same-sex marriage.

Here are some fun facts about Pride marches:

The first Pride march was held in New York City on June 28, 1970, one year after the Stonewall riots.

Pride marches are now held in cities all over the world.

Pride marches are a time for people to come together to celebrate their identity and to show their support for the LGBT community.

Pride marches are often colorful and festive events, with participants wearing flamboyant clothing and carrying signs and banners.

Pride marches are an important part of LGBT history and culture.

Pride Parade 2024 NYC

The NYC Pride March for 2024 will take place on Sunday, June 30, at 11 a.m. This year's theme is "Reflect. Empower. Unite."

The march is free to attend and will begin at 25th Street and 5th Avenue. It's a great way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and show your support for LGBTQ+ rights.

If you're interested in participating, you can register on the NYC Pride website.

LGBT History Month

LGBT History Month is celebrated in the United States in October. It's a time to recognize the long history of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Here are some facts about LGBT History Month:

It was first started in 1994 by Missouri high school history teacher Rodney Wilson.

October was chosen as the month for LGBT History Month because it is the anniversary of the first March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, which took place in 1979.

National Coming Out Day, which is celebrated on Oct. 11, also falls within LGBT History Month.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Why We Celebrate Pride Month: A Celebration of Love & Equality