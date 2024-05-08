Celebrate Mom at LeClaire May Market Days!

Brian Weckerly
·1 min read

Join LeClaire as we celebrate Mother’s Day!

Over 20 shops will be loaded with fun things to do at LeClaire’s Mother’s Day May Market Days. Find something special for Mom, or even yourself! From clothing and candles to antiques and awesome treats, there are treasures to discover for all tastes and budgets.

Check out these great participating businesses:

  • Mississippi Cottage Antiques

  • Buttercupp Candles

  • Nest Modern Goods

  • The Clothing Co.

  • Cody Rose Flower Co.

  • Kitsch-n Sink Antiques

  • Green Tree Brewery

  • Bamboo Baby Boutique

  • Bela

  • Ember on the Hill

  • Happy Joe’s

  • LeClaire Plant Co.

  • The Potter’s House

  • Of heaven and earth

  • Cody Road Coffee

  • Cody Road Trading Post

  • Wide River Winery Tasting Room

  • Janet & June

  • Aunt Hattie’s

  • The Shameless Chocoholic

  • LeClaire Olive Oil Company

May Market Days are Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12. For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.