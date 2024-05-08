Celebrate Mom at LeClaire May Market Days!

Join LeClaire as we celebrate Mother’s Day!

Over 20 shops will be loaded with fun things to do at LeClaire’s Mother’s Day May Market Days. Find something special for Mom, or even yourself! From clothing and candles to antiques and awesome treats, there are treasures to discover for all tastes and budgets.

Check out these great participating businesses:

Mississippi Cottage Antiques

Buttercupp Candles

Nest Modern Goods

The Clothing Co.

Cody Rose Flower Co.

Kitsch-n Sink Antiques

Green Tree Brewery

Bamboo Baby Boutique

Bela

Ember on the Hill

Happy Joe’s

LeClaire Plant Co.

The Potter’s House

Of heaven and earth

Cody Road Coffee

Cody Road Trading Post

Wide River Winery Tasting Room

Janet & June

Aunt Hattie’s

The Shameless Chocoholic

LeClaire Olive Oil Company

May Market Days are Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12. For more information, click here.

