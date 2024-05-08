Celebrate Mom at LeClaire May Market Days!
Join LeClaire as we celebrate Mother’s Day!
Over 20 shops will be loaded with fun things to do at LeClaire’s Mother’s Day May Market Days. Find something special for Mom, or even yourself! From clothing and candles to antiques and awesome treats, there are treasures to discover for all tastes and budgets.
Check out these great participating businesses:
Mississippi Cottage Antiques
Buttercupp Candles
Nest Modern Goods
The Clothing Co.
Cody Rose Flower Co.
Kitsch-n Sink Antiques
Green Tree Brewery
Bamboo Baby Boutique
Bela
Ember on the Hill
Happy Joe’s
LeClaire Plant Co.
The Potter’s House
Of heaven and earth
Cody Road Coffee
Cody Road Trading Post
Wide River Winery Tasting Room
Janet & June
Aunt Hattie’s
The Shameless Chocoholic
LeClaire Olive Oil Company
May Market Days are Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12. For more information, click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.