Celebrate migrating birds at Indiana Audubon's annual spring gathering

Apr. 3—CONNERSVILLE — Bird enthusiasts and nature lovers are invited to celebrate the peak of spring migration at Indiana Audubon's annual spring gathering, held at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary on Saturday, May 4.

Spanning 735 acres, the organization's sanctuary offers an ideal setting to observe a diverse array of birds, including vibrant neotropical migrants like orioles, tanagers, and warblers. Participants can immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings and enjoy various activities, including:

10 guided birding and nature hikes;

Two informative programs in Brooks Hall, spotlighting the Chasing Melody Wood Thrush Conservation Project and the cultural significance of cranes;

Workshops such as beeswax candle-making and beginning woodblock art;

Youth-focused activities and fishing opportunities at the ponds; and

Beginning woodblock art workshop with Putnam County artist Matt Rees.

For only $10, attendees can enjoy the full-day, family-friendly event, which begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. and includes complimentary breakfast and lunch. Indiana Audubon members receive a 50% discount on registration, and youth aged 16 and under can register for free.

While on-site camping throughout the year is generally restricted for Indiana Audubon members, the organization is inviting the public to camp overnight at Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary the weekend of this event.

For more information, visit bit.ly/springgathering24 or contact Indiana Audubon by calling 765-205-1255 or emailing info@indianaaudubon.org. — Information provided