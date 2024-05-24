Celebrate Middlesex County returns June 8. Here's what planned

The heart of New Jersey has reason to show itself off with pride.

Residents are invited to explore all the county has to offer at "Celebrate Middlesex County" on June 8, when the county will host the annual free, family-friendly event at Roosevelt Park in Edison.

The day focuses on the programs, services and people of Middlesex County’s government with interactive booths, displays and fun offerings for the whole family.

Dozens of live music and performances, games and activities, touch-a-truck, roller skating, arts and crafts and historical interpreters are scheduled for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Even the food vendors showcase the county as all are local.

On hand will be Maglione's Italian Ices of Iselin, Kenz Krave Cakes of Kendall Park, Chef Deluxe Me of Perth Amboy, Chapter 2 Coffee Roasters of Edison, 5 Star Food Shuttle of Edison, Latin Flavor of Woodbridge, Crazy Corns 05 of New Brunswick, Suma Foods of North Brunswick, Mama Dees of Piscataway, Popcorn for the People of Piscataway and Blasted Lemonade of North Brunswick.

A huge fan favorite, the fishing derby, also takes place at Celebrate Middlesex County. Registration is required.

This event is free for all friends, family and neighbors of Middlesex County − even pets, as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after.

For more information or to register, go to middlesexcountynj.gov/celebrate. Roosevelt Park is located at 151 Parsonage Road in Edison. Parking will be available on site, along with shuttles between parking lots. The event is rain or shine.

