Celebrate love at the 2024 Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival: All to know about the event

Celebrate LGBTQ+ heritage, history and love at the 2024 Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's big event, including when and where the parade is being held, the parade route, who has been named as grand marshal and more.

Where and when is the Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival?

A large crowd gathered in downtown Salisbury on Saturday, June 24, 2023 to celebrate Salisbury Pride with a parade down main street.

The Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival will be held in downtown Salisbury on Saturday, June 29, from 3-7 p.m. The parade will last until about 3:30 p.m., followed by live performances on the Mainstage.

According to a map of the parade route, the parade is set to begin on Circle Avenue, before heading down North Division Street. Nearby roadways will be blocked off to ensure the safety of all pedestrians.

What is the theme of the Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival?

The theme of the 2024 Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival is "90's Edition."

"In the 90s, we celebrated significant milestones and paved the way for a brighter and better future. Today, we honor those achievements as we continue to build on that foundational progress," said the festival online.

Who is the Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival's grand marshal?

Drag queen Magnolia Applebottom performs at Blue Moon bar in Rehoboth Beach, DE on Friday, August 3, 2018.

Magnolia Applebottom has been named as the grand marshal for the Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival. Applebottom was recently crowned Best Rehoboth Drag Queen of 2023.

Get to know the performer online at www.magnoliaapplebottom.com.

What can you expect at the Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival?

Andie Jennings helps repaint the rainbow crosswalk Saturday, June 25, 2021, between South Division and Market Street in Salisbury, Maryland. More than 120 people helped to repaint the crosswalk over two days to paint the rainbow, trans and progress pride crosswalks.

There's plenty of fun to be had at the 2024 Salisbury Pride Parade & Festival. In addition to this year's highly anticipated parade, festivalgoers can enjoy food vendors, live entertainment, engaging exhibits, dancing and much more. Jerome Kelly & Synergy, hailing from Salisbury, is among this year's live performers.

"We're proud to champion the visibility and positive representation of the LGBTQIA+ communities here in Salisbury, a city celebrated for its eclectic and inclusive spirit," said the festival online. "Salisbury Pride 2024 is more than just a festival; it's an opportunity to forge meaningful alliances and advance our shared goals as a community."

If you go:

WHAT: Salisbury Pride Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Salisbury

INFO: https://www.salisburyprideparade.com/

