Celebrate Juneteenth in the Rock Hill area with these 7 events, festivals

Rock Hill celebrates 10 years of city-wide Juneteenth festivities this summer, though the holiday’s roots in the city go much deeper. There’s also activity branching out in communities across York County and beyond.

Juneteenth is the June 19 federal holiday commemorating the 1865 announcement in Galveston, Texas, that formerly enslaved people were free. Communities across the area and the nation will celebrate it this weekend with music, food, dance and games.

What began more than 30 years ago with celebrations at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church in Rock Hill has grown to a three-day event in the city. While those activities are the weekend after Juneteenth, others in the area begin this weekend. Here’s a rundown of places to celebrate:

In this file photo, Deborah Welborn, left, and Vangela Freeman listen to the band “Plair” Friday at Fountain Park during the annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth events in Fort Mill, Clover, York, Lancaster and Chester come before June 19 this year, while Rock Hill will celebrate June 21-23.

Rock Hill

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom” begins at Fountain Park on June 21 as part of the 6 p.m. Food Truck Friday event. Freedom Fest follows June 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton College. Mt. Prospect Baptist Church finishes the weekend with an 11:15 a.m. Sunday service on June 23. Activities include a scholarship award, coloring contest and live music.

More info: juneteenthrockhill.com

Fort Mill

“Empowerment Day: Juneteenth Edition” will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Fort Mill. It will include food trucks, line dancing, an African dance class, mental health seminar for men, prizes, vendors, music and game for kids. The event is a partnership between Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., The York County Pearls of Promise Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of York County.

More info: Facebook

York

A Juneteenth Celebration will be held 4-9 p.m. Saturday at the York Recreation Center. It will have live music, vendors, games, inflatables, food trucks and kid activities. Beer, wine and cigars will be available for sale.

More info: yorksc.gov

Clover

Roosevelt Community Watch hosts the town’s Freedom Day Festival & Walk on Saturday at Roosevelt Park. The 4-8 p.m. activities include community awards, a talent show, basketball, cornhole tournament, kickball, line dancing and a pound cake contest. Event sign-ups are available online.

More info: rcwatch.org

Lancaster

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival is a two-day event in downtown Lancaster. The Main Street event runs 6-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Calvin Richardson is the headliner in an entertainment lineup that includes Singing Ced and dance performances. There’s also a bazaar with more than 30 food and craft vendors, and a kids zone. Downtown businesses will be open during the event.

More info: lancastercitysc.com or See Lancaster SC on Facebook

Chester

Chester held a Juneteenth Celebration last weekend as part of the city’s Live After 5 music series, but a virtual Juneteenth event will be broadcast on June 19 on the Juneteenth Celebration — Chester Facebook page.

More info: Facebook

Dozens of people gather in 2021 at Fountain Park to celebrate Juneteenth. The 10th anniversary of a city-wide celebration in Rock Hill runs June 21-23, though other events in the region start a weekend earlier.

Brattonsville

Historic Brattonsville will have a living history program celebrating Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Interpreters will discuss African-influenced food, cooking, barbecue, art and dyeing technique. Readings of General Order No. 3, the 1865 announcement read in Galveston, Texas, that slaves were free following the Civil War, will happen at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Brattonsville admission for non-members is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 3 and older. It’s free for members.

More info: chmuseums.org

Charlotte region

The Charlotte area has several Juneteenth events from a festival and parade to historic site visits and a block party.

More info: charlotte.com

