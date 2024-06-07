How can you celebrate Juneteenth in the Des Moines area?

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration to commemorate June 19, 1865 and the abolition of slavery in the United States, according to Iowa Juneteenth.

The Iowa Juneteenth observance was founded by Gary Lawson more than 30 years ago in 1990. Black equality and freedom have been celebrated in Iowa since 1856, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

Here are ways you can celebrate Juneteenth in the Des Moines area this year:

Emancipation Day and Historic Baseball

Join Living History Farms in celebrating Juneteenth with a sweet potato pie social, live entertainment, a historic baseball game and more. Admission fees are required, but all presentations and activities are included.

When: Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Price: $19 for ages 13-64, $13 for ages 2-12, seniors, military and those with AAA are $18

Week-long Juneteenth Commemoration

The African American Museum of Iowa is hosting a week-long Juneteenth celebration that will consist of seminars, a festival, extended gallery hours and more. Events will be both online and in person, and a full itinerary can be found at blackiowa.org/events.

When: Thursday, June 13 - Wednesday, June 19

Where: 55 12th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

Price: Free

Juneteenth Celebration Hike

☀️We invite you and your family to join us!☀️Juneteenth Celebration Hike🥾10:30 AM | Copper Creek Lake Park | 4390 E.... Posted by Black Iowa Outdoors on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Black Iowa Outdoors is hosting a Juneteenth Hike at Copper Creek Lake Park in Pleasant Hill. Anyone is welcome, and invited to wear red, black, green or yellow. There will also be a presentation by physical therapist Dr. Patrick Ford from Rock Valley Physical Therapy.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. - noon

Where: 4390 East University Ave., Pleasant Hill

Price: Free

Iowa Juneteenth Observance Neighbor's Day Celebration

The theme for Iowa Juneteenth this year is to focus on the three Rs: Remembering our history, releasing the past and reshaping our future, according to the Iowa Juneteenth website. At the Neighbor's Day celebration in Western Gateway Park, everyone is welcome and invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets as there will be plenty of live music to enjoy.

When: Saturday, June 15, noon - 7 p.m.

Where: 1205 Locust St., Des Moines

Price: Free

Ames Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth in Ames with live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts, games and much more. Stick around for the free movie night at the Ames City Auditorium at 7 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 15, 12:30-5 p.m.

Where: Ames Bandshell Park, 125 E. Fifth St., Ames

Price: Free

Ottumwa Juneteenth Celebration

The Ottumwa Juneteenth Celebration Committee is hosting its annual ceremony, themed "Unity In The Community." Their will be entertainment, music, fellowship, cultural celebration and more.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 1-9 p.m.

Where: Railroad Park, Central Addition, corner of U.S. Highway 63 and U.S. Highway 34, Ottumwa

Price: Free

Juneteenth Celebration with DSM BLM Collective

Join the Des Moines Des Moines Black Liberation Movement for its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration. There will be free food, games, music and more.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 900 17th St., Des Moines

Price: Free

The Right to Read Movie Night

NAACP Des Moines is partnering with Fleur Cinema & Cafe to feature a free screening of the film "The Right to Read," a story of an activist, teacher and two American families who fought to provide our youngest generations with the ability to read. Tickets can be found online, and are free.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: 4545 Fleur Dr, Des Moines

Price: Free

Juneteenth Comedy

Find a Juneteenth comedy celebration at Teehee's Comedy Club. The shows will star all Black comedians and all of the ticket revenue will go to the Juneteenth performers and producers. Food trucks and drink specials will be available all night.

When: Saturday, June 22, first show at 7 p.m., second show at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1433 Walnut St., Des Moines

Price: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Juneteenth Festival

Ankeny Community Network is hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration focused on highlighting the beauty and power of Black culture in Ankeny, central Iowa and around the world. This is a community event and everyone is welcome. Local performances as well as vendors and artists, food trucks, music, a kids area and more will be featured.

When: Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m.

Where: 410 W 1st St, Ankeny

Price: Free

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Celebrate Juneteenth 2024 with these Des Moines metro events