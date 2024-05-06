Celebrate your Jersey Shore prom, graduation with the Asbury Park Press

It is prom and graduation season for high school students and everyone here at the Asbury Park Press and app.com wants to help you celebrate these big days.

We’re going to take photos and create big photo galleries of as many schools’ events as we can without intruding on your enjoyment of the experience.

Saving the last dance: Jersey Shore high school seniors celebrate prom

For proms, we capture students arriving and on their way into the event.

At graduations, we’ll capture all the pomp and circumstance.

Our photographers do amazing work at capturing the joy at this big moments in peoples’ lives.

But we need some help. School officials, parents, students and anyone who knows, send us an email letting us know where and when your school’s proms and graduation are and we will do our best to get there.

Send the information to Tamara Walker at twalker@gannett.com.

Then get ready to party.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Strike a pose! Your Jersey Shore prom, graduation awaits the spotlight