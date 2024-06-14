Celebrate Independence Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Fourth of July approaches quickly, the community is gearing up to celebrate throughout the Borderland.

KTSM has created a list of events on where the community can enjoy and commemorate this holiday.

The Hottest Independence Day Celebration

Photo credit of Van Horn, Texas Facebook page

In honor of the Fourth of July, the Town of Van Horn will host the Hottest Independence Day Celebration event.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday 29 at the Veterans Park, 711 Honeysuckle Rd., Van Horn, Texas.

The event will feature waterslides and a foam party for kids, sports tournaments all day, food trucks, vendors, a free concert featuring Tommy Tarango and AJ Castillo, fireworks and more.

Up and Running 4th of July 5K

Photo credit of Up and Running 4th of July 5K website

For the morning people out there, the 15th annual Up and Running 4th of July 5K is the ideal place to start the Independence Day celebration.

Starting at 7:04 a.m., July 4 at 3233 N. Mesa, the events’ proceeds will benefit Run El Paso, “a not for profit” organization, and its mission of promoting health and fitness in the community through running, according to the event’s website.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit here.

Rotary Independence Day Parade

Photo credit of 2024 El Paso Independence Day Parade website

Spend the Fourth of July celebration at the 26th annual Rotary Independence Day Parade presented by the Rotary Club of West El Paso.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at Shadow Mountain and Mesa streets in West El Paso.

For more information visit here.

4th of July Market

Photo credit of All Events website

Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market will host the 4th of July Market event featuring a firework show in honor of Independence Day.

The Market will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the firework show at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Shoppes at Solana, 750 Sunland Park Dr.

Live music, vendors, food trucks and games will be featured at the event.

Pop Goes the Fort: Independence Day concert and fireworks celebration

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) will celebrate the Fourth of July by hosting the 13th annual Pop Goes the Fort concert in “salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect the country,” according to EPSO.

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd.

EPSO says the concert, which is free and open to the public, will culminate with fireworks display.

People interested in attending can now get a Fort Bliss community access pass. For more information click here.

For further details on the concert contact the MWR at (915) 568-3500.

