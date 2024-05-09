Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month, Haitian Flag Day in Rockland County

Sak pase? Haitian Flag Day is May 18, but you don't have to wait until that Saturday to celebrate 220 years of Haitian independence. Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed May to be Haitian Heritage Month in New York last year.

There's lots to do in honor of the occasion in Rockland County and beyond. Read on to learn more. See an event that should be on this list? Email reporter Samantha Antrum at santrum@lohud.com or Emerging Audiences editor Ashley Fontones at afontones@lohud.com.

Haitian Heritage Month events in Lower Hudson Valley and beyond

N'AP Boule Screening in Spring Valley

The phrase "n'ap boule" comes from Creole French, and roughly translates to "we are burning" (slang for "doing well"). The phrase is a common response to the question "sak pase?", which means "what's up?"

The film "N'AP Boule", by Haitian filmmaker Alexandrine Benjamin, will screen at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in honor of Haitian Heritage Month. The short film hones in on issues currently impacting Haitians, and follows a young couple as they make their way to a hospital to have their first child.

When: Date to be announced.

Where: Finkelstein Memorial Library, 24 Chestnut St., Spring Valley

More info: bit.ly/44BBsDl

Raise the Haitian Flag at Village Hall in Spring Valley

Observe the raising of the Haitian Flag at Village Hall, followed by a moment of silence for the Haitian crisis.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: 200 North Main St., Spring Valley

More info: bit.ly/3QABvtx

Celebrate a special Mass at St. Joseph's in Rockland

Celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving and Grace at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Boniface in Spring Valley. A reception will immediately follow the service.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: St. Joseph Church, 245 N Main St., Spring Valley

More info: bit.ly/3QABvtx

Story continues after gallery.

Parade to celebrate Haitian heritage in Rockland County

The annual Parade of Unity in Spring Valley celebrates the legacy of the Haitian community in Rockland County and beyond. Enjoy the sounds and tastes of home with live performances, food trucks and more.

When: 3 to 10 p.m., Sunday May 19.

Where: Parade kicks off at 3 p.m. at Village Hall.

More info: bit.ly/3UPQthE

KAI to celebrate Haitian Flag Day in Nyack

Haitian Kompa sensation KAI is set to celebrate Haitian Flag Day at The Bridge Sports Bar and Lounge on May 19. KAI, whose real name is Richard Cavé, is known for hits such as "Koupab" (featuring BEDJINE) and "Criminèl". KAI is considered one of the most influential Haitian music artists of his generation.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 19.

Where: The Bridge sports bar and lounge, 92 Main St., Nyack.

More info: Tickets start at $28.52. Learn more at bit.ly/3yi6Zhr.

NY and NJ's biggest Haitian Flag Day event: ZOE Fest

Relish in the sounds of Kompa, Soca, Afrobeats and more at what is being described as the "biggest Haitian Flag Day Event" in the tri-state area.

When: Starts at 9 p.m., Friday, May 17.

Where: BarCode Entertainment Complex, 429 North Broad St., Elizabeth, New Jersey.

More info: Tickets start at $20. Go to bit.ly/3WwAPJj to learn more.

Journalist Samantha Antrum contributed reporting for this list.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rockland County NY: See Haitian Parade of Unity, singer KAI