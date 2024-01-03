Hosting a Galentine’s Party? Here’s How to Celebrate the Holiday



If the Barbie movie taught us anything, it’s that “Every night is girls' night!” Thankfully, there’s a pink heart-studded holiday to celebrate that very sentiment coming up—and no, it’s not on February 14th. Galentine’s Day, which is the day before Valentine’s Day, may share some traditions with the centuries-old celebration of love, but that’s about it. Apart from the common denominator of Valentine’s Day gifts like flower deliveries, candies, and cards, this sweet holiday celebrates a different kind of love. But for those of you who need a little more info before getting into the Galentine's spirit, keep reading for everything you need to know.

What is Galentine's Day?

macniak - Getty Images

Simply put, Galentine's Day is like Valentine's Day, but for the gals! And though unofficial, in the eyes of girls everywhere, it's totally a thing. The holiday falls on February 13 each year (which is a Monday this time around) and is geared towards celebrating the women in your life. Best friends, sisters, moms, grandmas—you name it, it's your chance to show them just how much they mean to you. Which, of course, you can and should do every other day of the year, too, but it's extra fun when there's a day dedicated to it. Not to mention, the beloved aesthetic of heart-shaped-everything and all things pink!

How did Galentine's Day start?

NBC - Getty Images

Believe it or not, we actually have Amy Poehler to thank for this day of celebration. Well, kinda. Her fictional character, Leslie Knope, from the comedy show Parks and Recreation, coined the term during the second season of the show in 2010. She explains in the episode, “What is Galentine’s Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it... ladies celebrating ladies." So, basically, it's the greatest fake holiday ever!

Is Galentine's Day only for singles?

Galentine's Day is basically the antithesis of Valentine's Day (which is historically anti-single,) which means it's all about positive, empowering vibes and female friendship. Given that, it's only natural that the holiday is inclusive of everyone, whether you're 'Single,' 'Taken,' 'Complicated,' or anything in between. So yes, anyone is more than welcome to join in on the female friendship festivities, no matter what their relationship status may be.

How is Galentine's Day celebrated?

monkeybusinessimages - Getty Images

Since that trend-setting episode aired, Galentine's Day has evolved into really, whatever each friend group wants it to be! In the show, Leslie and her friends commemorate the day with a festive brunch, but that's just one of many ways to do it. Why not gather your gals and have a sleepover? Complete with heart-print pajamas, wine, and lots of chocolates, too. You could also enjoy a day of pampering at the nail salon or go for dinner and drinks then hit the dance floor for a girls' night out-Galentine's style. We also love the idea of a Galentine's Day party! There are so many Valentine's Day games, Valentine's Day cocktails, and Valentine's Day desserts that can easily be tweaked to fit your friend festivities.

It's also pretty common to share the love on Galentine's Day with some goodies for your besties. We've found several gifts for her that are perfect for the occasion, including cozy gifts for self-care, beauty items, and more! Browse below and don't forget to grab some for yourself while you're at it, because it's just as important to celebrate self-love, too!

Sugar Crush Bath Bomb 4-Pack

Shop Now Sugar Crush Bath Bomb 4-Pack nectarusa.com $32.00

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Floral Decorative Pillow

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Floral Decorative Pillow walmart.com $19.98

Valentine Print Pajamas

Shop Now Valentine Print Pajamas oldnavy.gap.com $44.99

Be My Galentine Socks

Shop Now Be My Galentine Socks etsy.com $6.00

Galentine's Day Card

Shop Now Galentine's Day Card etsy.com $27.00

Ride or Die Bracelet

Shop Now Ride or Die Bracelet littlewordsproject.com $25.00

Disco Heart Sipper of 2

Shop Now Disco Heart Sipper of 2 packedparty.com $22.00

Zoya Polish, Spreading Cheer

Shop Now Zoya Polish, Spreading Cheer amazon.com $15.00

XOXO Candle

Shop Now XOXO Candle etsy.com $14.40

Best Friend Bliss Garden

Shop Now Best Friend Bliss Garden lulasgarden.com $32.00

