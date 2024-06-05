Celebrate the French Broad River at Riverfest with fishing, paddling, live music, more

Whether fishing, paddling, tubing or just enjoying a scenic drive, the upper French Broad River in Transylvania County provides a kaleidoscope of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. This June, the Transylvania French Broad Stewards, the Town of Rosman, Conserving Carolina and Headwaters Outfitters are teaming up to host the ninth annual Upper French Broad Riverfest.

Riverfest will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15 at Rosman’s Champion Park. This is a free, family-friendly event with many hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Dozens of local environmental organizations will offer exhibits and activities and Headwaters Outfitters will sponsor free tubing rides. Riverfest will also offer a full lineup of entertainment from local musicians, including Band of the County Down, Voodhamma, Jenn and Owen, Mark Queen Band, Timberdoodle and Friend of the Forks. Several local food trucks will be on site including Travelin Dough, Local Harvester and Jenny’s Mini Doughnuts.

The French Broad River at Champion Park provides fun for the whole family on its own, with clear water shallow enough for wading. During Riverfest, festival goers will have the opportunity to learn about river restoration projects with Conserving Carolina, water quality monitoring and aquatic insects with MountainTrue, fly tying with the Pisgah Chapter of Trout Unlimited and much more. Visit conservingcarolina.org/event/riverfest-2024 for a full list of exhibitors.

Visitors who come to the park a little early can also watch the beginning of the Hellbender 20-Miler Relay Canoe Race, sponsored by Headwaters Outfitters. This race coincides with Riverfest and is almost as fun to watch as it is to participate in. River conditions permitting, the relay will finish in the afternoon at Brevard’s Hap Simpson Park.

Headwaters Outfitters will sponsor free tubing rides during Riverfest on June 15

Riverfest is sponsored by Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority and Davidson River Outfitters. WNCW is a media sponsor.

Conserving Carolina is a local land trust dedicated to protecting land and water, promoting good stewardship and creating opportunities for people to enjoy nature. Learn more and become a member at conservingcarolina.org.

