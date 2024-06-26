How to celebrate Fourth of July 2024 without the fireworks in Delaware

Independence Day weekend is coming up, and few traditions are as much a hallmark of the holiday as the fireworks shows that display around the country.

While the spectacle draws in so many people, they may not be the best for everyone. Fireworks are a known trigger for those with post-traumatic stress disorder, sensory sensitivity issues and pets who can get startled easily by the loud noise.

Delaware is set to have fireworks shows across the state, most of which start around dusk, but before dark hits, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July while still avoiding the crowds and noise, both in the communities and at home. Read on.

Delaware Fourth of July festivals and parades

Nearly every town around Delaware hosts some sort of annual Fourth of July parade or festival, celebrating the country’s anniversary and bringing together communities.

Parades often center live music, games and carnivals for all ages and plenty of food and drink vendors to take advantage of. The First State’s many museums and national landmarks also will host historical reenactments and tours that celebrate Delaware’s role in America’s official birthday.

Wilmington

Residents and visitors attend the Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday July 4, 2023 at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park in Wilmington.

Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Drive, Wilmington

The Wilmington Riverfront will begin its Independence Day activities at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The event will feature live music performances from nine local artists ranging from hip-hop to country and funk genres, each performing around 45-minute sets at the Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.

Sports games, balloon art, face-painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and more will be available for people of all ages to enjoy. Food and drink vendors will participate all afternoon and evening.

Tours of the Kalmar Nyckel, Tall Ship of Delaware will also be offered throughout the afternoon.

Fireworks will begin approximately around 9:30 p.m. at the Riverfront.

Hockessin

Hockessin Fourth of July parade in 2017.

Hockessin’s 4th of July celebration is nearly five decades strong and has been voted as the best parade in Delaware.

Those who live in Hockessin can partake in the neighborhood relay races that take place in the morning from 9 a.m. until noon. Hockessin’s parade begins at 3 p.m. at Old Lancaster Pike and makes its way down the Pike from Kenwick Road to Valley Road.

Newark

Hockessin Fourth of July parade in 2017.

University of Delaware Athletic Complex, 605 S. College Ave., Newark

Newark’s Liberty Day will be held at the University of Delaware Athletic Complex, with vendors and entertainment planned to start around 6 p.m.

Fireworks will begin around dusk.

Dover

Dover’s Fourth of July celebration is an all-day event that covers everything from historical reenactments to a classic parade.

Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m., historical interpreters will stand at the John Bell House at the First State Heritage Park for a Living History Day, free for the public to enjoy. Revolutionary Dover Tours also will be taking place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tours of Dover’s Legislative Hall will be available anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Biggs Museum also will have free admission on July 4 and highlight the best American art from the Mid-Atlantic region from the past three centuries. Families also will attend the museum between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to create festive art projects.

At 2 p.m. the Declaration of Independence will be read aloud at the Old State House in Dover, where the document originally was read to Delaware’s first citizens.

From 4 to 8:45 p.m., live music and vendors will set up around Legislative Mall leading up to the fireworks show. Dover’s parade will start around 6 p.m. on Hazel Street and make its way to Water Street.

The beginning of the fireworks ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. with remarks from Dover’s mayor and a flyover from the Dover Air Force Base before the fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. over Legislative Hall.

Milton

Milton Memorial Park, Chandler St., Milton

Milton will host its Bring Mayberry Back to Milton Festival at Milton Memorial Park on July 4 with kids-centric activities, games and crafts starting at 10 a.m.

Vendors and entertainment will take over in the afternoon before “Delaware’s largest water balloon fight” takes place.

Laurel

Janosik Park, 201 Front St., Laurel

Laurel’s Janosik Park is the town’s July 4th hub this year.

Food and drink vendors and live music from the Silver Heart Band and the Distilled Grace Band will begin at 2 p.m. on July 4. A few hours later, Laurel’s 30th annual Car and Truck Show will take place on Front Street near the park from 4 to 8 p.m.

A cornhole tournament will take place at 5:30, and registration for the tournament will be accepted until the tournament begins. There is a minimum of four people to a team for the single-elimination tournament and there is a $25 cash-only registration fee that can be paid at Laurel Town Hall.

The 4th of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Evergreen Drive and end on Maryland Avenue before fireworks begin around dusk.

Lewes

Scenes from July Fourth celebrations in Lewes, Delaware in 2022.

It should come as no surprise that Delaware’s beaches are going all-out for July 4th celebrations.

Lewes will be holding its “Go Fourth Lewes” community events all day throughout the town.

A children’s games event will begin at 9 a.m. on Second Street, which will be closed while the games are in progress. In the afternoon, check out the Independence Day Boat Parade which will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Harbour at Canal Square 134 on West Market St. Tickets are $125 per person to get a good view of the boats on display.

The 28th annual July 4th Celebration and Car Show will take place at the Trinity Faith Christian Center, located at 15516 New Road in Lewes, from noon until 3 p.m. with food, games, a live DJ, hayrides and more.

The Doo-Dah parade, a Lewes tradition, will start at 4:30 p.m. and will leave from Manila Ave down Kings Street. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, 1 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Summer Concert Series will host the US Navy Band Commodores from 8 to 9:15 p.m. at the Beach Bandstand on July 4 for a free jazz show.

Fireworks will take place in Rehoboth on Saturday, July 6, following another Bandstand performance from The Funsters at 8 p.m.

Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach Bandstand, 214 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach’s main Fourth of July event is the town’s parade that will begin at noon.

The parade will celebrate 40 years of celebrating Independence Day at the beach town and make its way downtown to the Bandstand where a performance from 70s tribute band The 1974 will take place leading up to fireworks on the beach.

Parade marchers will include the 1st Delaware Regiment, 287th Army National Guard Band, local bagpipe band the Delaware Highlanders and more.

Host a picnic, barbecue or cookout

Barbecues and picnics are almost as synonymous to the Fourth of July holiday as fireworks.

Cooking out is a great option for a more low-key celebration to spend time with friends and family while avoiding the crowds at parades or festivals.

Luckily, Delaware boasts hundreds of parks fitted with picnic pavilions and plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors.

Two men cross over a waterway at Silver Lake Park in Dover, 2017.

Delaware’s Play Outside website has a database that shows which parks near you have pavilions up for grabs like Banning Regional Park, Silver Lake Park and Redden State Forest.

Fire up the grill with some homemade barbeque recipes like chicken, ribs, pulled pork and maybe some homemade sauce; and of course hot dogs and hamburgers for the perfect all-American meal.

Delaware State Parks guide: Amenities, parking, passes and all the fun you can get into

Have a picnic: Stunning views, playgrounds and trails: Where to picnic in all 3 of Delaware's counties

Red, white and blue recipes are sure to make their way onto social media trends, for some easy to make and enjoyable ideas, try sticking to classic cherry pies and fruit salads.

How to celebrate at home

The American Pyrotechnics Association recommends never to light or hold more than one sparkler at a time and to closely supervise children under the age of 12 handling them.

Even if fireworks aren’t for you, there are still ways to brighten up your celebration.

Sparklers and glow-sticks are some good alternatives, but be wary when allowing children to handle sparklers. The American Pyrotechnics Association recommends never to light or hold more than one sparkler at a time and to closely supervise children under the age of 12 handling them.

If you’re choosing to stay in from the firework festivities, it could be the perfect excuse to re-watch some classic movies fitting for the Fourth of July: "Independence Day,'' ''National Treasure,'' ''Hamilton'' or whatever film you choose! It’s a free country after all.

How to relax yourself and your pets

Dogs and other pets have a great sense of hearing, which is one reason why they dislike fireworks.

The loud noises of fireworks can be startling.

To minimize the sound of the light shows, check out some noise cancelling headphones and maybe throw on some music to keep from being too alarmed.

Pets, especially dogs, may have a harder time adjusting. Experts suggest to keep pets indoors and away from any windows. Closing the blinds and curtains in a room can keep the flashes from scaring them.

For some pets, the loud noises given off by fireworks can cause them to shake. Thundershirts are weighted jackets that dogs can wear to calm their nervous system down. These shirts are available for purchase on the brand’s website (Thundershirt.com) or Amazon. Shirts go for around $50.

Molly McVety covers community and environmental issues around Delaware. Contact her at mmcvety@delawareonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @mollymcvety.

