How to celebrate Father's Day in Rochester

Father's Day is right around the corner. Here are some family-friendly events happening in and around Rochester to celebrate the special day:

Jellystone Park of Western New York

Take Dad over to Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in North Java, NY, for their themed, "Fantastic Father's Day" weekend, June 14 to June 16. There will be many Father's Day-focused activities and amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including fishing, kayaking, mini golf, gem mining, inflatables, a water playground and more. RV sites start at $59 per night, tent sites start at $40 per night and lodging starts at $129 per night. For more information about the campsite or reservations, visit their website or call (585) 457-9644.

Train Rides in Rochester NY

The Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum will host Father's Day train rides on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take Dad on a train ride adventure that will depart every half an hour from the museum's 1909 Erie Railroad train station. The train rides will tour the museum's grounds with the largest collection of historic trains in New York. Refreshments will be available for purchase and the museum's gift shop will be open to find the perfect souvenir to gift your dad for Father's Day. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (5-17) and seniors (65+) and free for rides 4 and under. The event is at 282 Rush Scottsville Road Rush, NY, for more information, visit rochestertrainrides.com or call (585) 533-1431. All aboard!

Donuts with Dad Story Time

The Penfield Public Library is hosting a "Donuts with Dad Story Time" event on Saturday, June 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages three to seven are invited to bring their dad or grandpa to enjoy stories, songs that honor fathers and of course, donuts! The event will be held in the Braman Room of the Penfield Public Library located at 1985 Baird Rd, Penfield, NY. For more information or to register for the event, visit Penfield.org/library or call (585) 340-8720.

Father's Day Sailing Regatta

Take your dad out to learn how to sail on Canandaigua Lake! On Sunday, June 16, The Lake House on Canandaigua will host their "Father's Day Sailing Regatta" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 770 S Main Street, Canandaigua, NY. Experienced instructors will offer hands-on guidance to teach guests how to rig their own Sunfish class boat, read the winds, launch the boat, steer around a course and sail trim. After sailing the day away, guests can continue their Father's Day celebration with a lakeside meal at the Sand Bar- guest's first entrees are included in the ticket price. Tickets are running for $200 per person and advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit Lakehousecanandaigua.com or call (585) 394-7800.

Keuka Lake State Park

Book a weekend or day trip to Keuka Lake State Park to enjoy the outdoors this Father's Day. Located in Yates County near the northwestern portion of the Y-shaped lake, Keuka Lake State Park was named among the top 10 best places to camp in the Northeast, making it the perfect place for a camping trip with Dad. Overnight Campground sites are available and rates range from $18 to $30, according to the website. Campsites are booked through New York State's campground system. The campground has 150 tent/trailer sites - roughly a third have electricity.

More: Two Rochester-region parks named among best places to camp in Northeast

Bagg Dare Carnival

The Three Brothers Wineries and Estates is inviting the whole family to celebrate Dad at their Father's Day Carnival on Sunday, June 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music from the Slim Redmon Band from 1 to 4 p.m., balloon and caricature artists and a "Dress like your Dad Competition"- entry is a $5 donation to the Varick Fire Department and the winner will receive a $100 gift card to Three Brothers Wineries & War Horse Brewing Co. There will be food trucks, drinks and 10-minute Tarot Card readings for $20. Entry to the carnival is free and will be held at Three Brothers Wineries, 623 Lerch Rd, Geneva, NY. For more information, visit 3brotherswinery.com/pages/events or call (315) 585-4432.

Rochester Red Wings Game

Sunday, June 16, bring Dad out to Innovative Field for a Red Wing game vs. the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 1:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty Red Wings baseball and there will be a post-game catch on the field with Dad. Tickets range from $13 to $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Milb.com/Rochester/Tickets/Promotions.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How to celebrate Father's Day in Rochester NY