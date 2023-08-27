Celebrate "Dumpling Daughter" and host a dumping party at home to thrill all of your loved ones

These dumplings bring me right back to Grandma's house.

Grandma was from Harbin, China and made dumplings in true northern Chinese style, with thicker, chewier skins. The aromatic chives would fill the house with an enticing scent that got us excited for dinner.

I like to eat these boiled. (They are also delicious pan-seared, but i like to stick with my family tradition here!) If you are making the dumpling dough, go with the cold water method.

Here's a tip: Cut the chives right before you're ready to wrap the dumplings, then gently mix them into the filling. Wrap right away to envelop the delicious aromas.

Prepared dumplings on a tray

Prepared dumplings on a tray (Dumpling Daughter)

Recipe courtesy of Dumpling Daughter: Heirloom Recipes from Our Restaurants and Home Kitchens by Nadia Liu Spellman, recipes by Sally Ling, 2022

Dumpling preparation

Dumpling preparation (Dumpling Daughter)

