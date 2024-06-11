Celebrate Dad with special meals at Stark County eateries

Fathers in America can thank Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, for their special day.

While listening to a Mother’s Day sermon in 1909, Dodd decided that fathers should also be honored in the same way.

Her father, William Smart, raised six children alone on his farm in Washington after his wife died while giving birth. Dodd proposed to the Spokane Ministerial Association and the YMCA that Father’s Day become a celebration. She chose June 5, because it was her father's birthday.

While the idea received strong support, the ministers asked for a date later in the month, so they could have time to prepare their sermons.

The first Father’s Day was observed June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. It became an annual event, and other towns quickly followed by introducing celebrations of their own.

Despite widespread popular support, the first proposal for Father’s Day to be recognized as a national holiday wasn't introduced until 1913, and despite being backed by President Woodrow Wilson, the issue didn’t pass.

The holiday wasn't officially designated until 1966, when President Lyndon Johnson proclaimed the third Sunday in June as an annual day to honor fathers. It became law in 1972 under President Richard Nixon.

While ways to honor dad can vary from person to person, and even year to year, we're sharing some Stark County restaurants with ways to help.

1015 Edison St. NW in Hartville; 330-877-9353

Hartville Kitchen is featuring summer specials as part of its Father’s Day celebration that include tomato and basil chicken dinner, smother BBQ pork sandwich, buffalo chicken salad and strawberry rhubarb pie. Prices vary.

Does your Dad love pie? Treat him to a slice of seasonal strawberry rhubarb pie at Hartville Kitchen.

6560 Strip Ave. in Jackson Township; 330-966-2426

Through Sunday, Carrabba’s is celebrating with a menu fit for a king. Offering an Italian old fashioned cocktail, spicy palermo wings, tuscan grilled ribeye with bourbon butter and sogno ei cioccolata (a chocolate dream). Prices vary.

Now through June 16, Carrabba's Italian Grill in Jackson Township is celebrating with a Father's Day menu fit for a king.

1700 55th St. NE in Canton; 330-497-1000

A bourbon, beef and bacon Father’s Day event ($39) is set at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, including a carefully curated selection of Gervasi bourbons, each matched with beef and bacon creations crafted by Brent House, banquet event sous chef at Gervasi. Call for reservations.

Gervasi Vineyard is holding a special Bourbon, Beef & Bacon Father's Day event at The Pavilion.

425 Tuscarawas St. E in Canton; 234-521-5701

Serving 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Brunch selections include a sweet and spicy BLT, smoked salmon bagel with crispy breakfast tots and choice of sausage or bacon, or baked eggs with mushrooms, shallots, sautéed spinach, goat cheese and a toasted baguette. Prices vary.

7257 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 330-818-1789

At 6 p.m. Sunday, a bourbon tasting with Thai street food buffet ($50) includes food, samples of three top-shelf bourbons and live music. Call for reservations.

Father's Day special at Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar includes a bourbon tasting and Thai street food buffet.

5650 Quarry Lake Drive SE in Canton; 330-488-3178

Serving 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, specials include $10 burgers and fries and $4 tall domestic drafts. Dad can shop in The Quarry Proshop for 35% off all clothing apparel, too. Call for reservations.

2101 Hall of Fame Way NW in Canton; 234-900-1972

Serving Friday through Sunday after brunch, fathers can celebrate Father’s Day and National Bourbon Day on the same weekend, with specials on grilled 12-ounce ribeye, blackened mahi-mahi, 14-ounce double-cut pork chop and $10 gametime snack signature cocktail or Gold Jacket signature cocktail. Hours and prices vary. Call for reservations.

5081 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township; 330-956-5860

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, a Father’s Day-only special includes a $24.99 large, one-topping pizza and 12 wings. Call to order.

