Celebrate Bedford's limestone heritage by participating in the Limestone Volkswalk

Bedford, Indiana, the Limestone Capital of the World and famous for the limestone that has built landmark buildings around the country — annually celebrates their heritage during the Limestone Heritage Festival. On June 28 and 29, the town pulls out the stops and celebrates. Part of that celebration includes an educational and historical walk through some of Bedford’s finest examples of limestone carvings and buildings.

This year, on Saturday, June 29, the festival will include the Limestone Volkswalk (people’s walk). Teena Ligman will lead a 3- or 6-mile walk to highlight some of the most outstanding examples of limestone architecture.

The gravestone for Lewis Baker is one of the limestone features that will be part of the Limestone Volkswalk on June 29, 2024, during the Bedford Limestone Heritage Festival.

The group will meet behind Hardee’s Restaurant at 9 a.m. to walk as a group. Hardees is at 1510 16th St. in Bedford. Park behind the restaurant or in adjacent lots. The group will leave from Hardees and wind through two historic cemeteries — one of them has been featured in national magazines for its incredible limestone carvings. The walk goes through many neighborhoods with historical limestone homes and historic churches — many of the buildings dating to the mid-1800s. Dogs are not allowed in the cemeteries, so we recommend you not bring your dogs on this walk.

The walk circles the square that has some amazing architecture and buildings and because of the festival will have some interesting activities going on. The group will stop along the way to visit the limestone photo contest, the limestone carving contest that will have actual live carvers at work. Walkers can come back later to visit the craft/farmer's market, live music, food vendors, etc.

There is a map with descriptions, but this is a guided walk. Ligman will stop often to add additional interpretation of the history of places of interest along the route. The first three miles will include mostly the Beech Grove and Green Hill cemeteries and the neighborhoods around those cemeteries. At that point people can return to the start point.

Those who wish to continue for another 3 miles will do a loop around past St. Vincent Church and the Zahn Historic District and the Courthouse Square and then north on Lincoln Avenue and back up to the Northside Historic District to the Start Point. With stops the longer walk may take 3 hours or more.

For more information, contact Teena Ligman at 812-278-0139.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Limestone Volkswalk is chance to walk past much of Bedford's limestone