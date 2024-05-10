PETOSKEY — Residents can help celebrate Arbor Day at Arlington Park in Petoskey on Saturday, May 11 with the Petoskey Area Garden Club.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The garden club will be giving away 90 Michigan native Serviceberry trees. These trees bloom early in the spring and grow in sun or shade and in most soils. Planting directions will be provided.

The celebration will also mark the garden club’s 90th anniversary. Guests at the Arbor Day event can also learn more about the club’s upcoming project at the Kitigaan Children's Garden.

For more information, visit petoskeychamber.com/events.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Celebrate Arbor Day with the Petoskey Area Garden Club