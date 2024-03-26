Cedric Burnside Is Redefining The Blues

About Cedric Burnside

Cedric Burnside is the grandson of the famous bluesman R.L. Burnside, and he’s also a Grammy-winning artist who’s taking the genre into new territory. He started playing the drums when he was still in grade school, and by the age of 13 he was playing juke joints and traveling the country with his grandfather, whom he referred to as “Big Daddy.”



What Cedric Burnside Talks About In This Episode

Growing up on a farm

Approaching music as a songwriter

Why he'll never leave Mississippi

New album Hill Country Love

His grandfather's influence on his music

Playing drums at an early age

Grandmother's biscuits

Introducing the blues to a new generation

Growing up in juke joints

Quotes from Cedric Burnside

"[My grandmother] was a superwoman. She would do whatever it took to get up in the morning and make breakfast for everybody. And when I say make breakfast for everybody, she would get up about four o'clock and she would start making biscuits. And she would make about three pans of biscuits – 30, 40 biscuits. She would make salmon patties, salmon croquettes for everybody. And when I say she had to make a lot, I mean, she had to make a lot... Every morning, she would get up and she would just do what she had to do. I always called my Big Mama a superwoman, and she was just that." -Cedric Burnside



About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Cedric Burnside on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.



Editor's Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

