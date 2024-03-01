Cecilie Bahnsen Reveals New Footwear Collabs at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrated for her ultra-feminine and colorful footwear creations, Cecile Bahnsen is back with a new round of sneaker collaborations this Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season. On the heels of her multiple partnerships with ASICS, the designer teams up with the brand again, this time to present black and brown kicks covered in glossy chrome flowers.

In addition to the ASICS collaboration, the designer also joined forces with Diemme to create a hand embroidered and heavy short boot. They also teamed up with ECCO Leather for the RTW collection expanding the brand's design universe.

"I wanted to explore new directions this season, evolving the codes of the brand through meaning and care, with a relentless dedication to creativity and beauty. Embracing a darker side of romance and interpreting a wider range of emotions, while remaining true to an unapologetic connection to femininity and craft" shared Bahnsen in a press release.

You can pre-order the FW24 collection on the brand's website.

