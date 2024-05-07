What Causes Postpartum Headaches, and Can You Prevent Them?

Headaches are common after giving birth. Learn about postpartum headaches, including causes, treatments, and prevention.

Medically reviewed by Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG

After nine months of pregnancy, it’s exciting to meet your new baby. It’s also a relief to finally say goodbye to some of those annoying pregnancy symptoms. Unfortunately, you may be saying hello to some new discomforts, including postpartum headaches.

Common in the first six weeks following childbirth, postpartum headaches are usually fleeting. But in rare cases, they could be a sign of a bigger issue.

Here’s what to know about postpartum headaches, including what causes them, how to get relief, and how to prevent them from hampering quality time with your new baby.

Postpartum Headache Symptoms

Studies show that one-third of new parents report a headache in the week following childbirth. Tension headaches and migraines, in particular, are common as you recover from delivery. Different types of postpartum headaches will have different symptoms.

Tension headache

The following symptoms are common with tension headaches:

Ache that comes on slowly

Discomfort on both sides of the head that may also involve the back of the head or neck

Feels like a tight band around the head

Mild to moderate pain

Migraine headache

Sometimes it's not easy to tell the difference between a bad tension headache and a migraine. But a migraine often features:

Throbbing on one side of the head

Nausea with or without vomiting

Sensitivity to light and sound

Vision changes such as flashing lights or spots

Severe pain

Causes of Postpartum Headaches

Most postpartum headaches are no different than regular headaches, but changes in your body and lifestyle may trigger them. Some typical triggers for postpartum headaches include:

Hormones : The level of estrogen in your body is associated with headaches. A steady level can keep hormone-related head pain at bay. Some migraine sufferers find relief in pregnancy, when estrogen levels are high, but have headaches in the postpartum period when they drop again.

Stress : The postpartum period can be stressful and overwhelming. Stress and worry can lead to tense muscles and a headache.

Exhaustion : When you’re a new parent healing from childbirth, taking care of a newborn, and adjusting to your baby’s schedule, it can be exhausting. Fatigue and lack of sleep are headache triggers.

Not enough food and water: It’s easy to ignore your hunger, skip meals, or forget to drink enough liquids when you’re caring for a newborn. But even short-term dehydration and malnutrition can cause a headache.

Postpartum Headache Treatment

There's no reason to suffer through a postpartum headache. Try these natural and medical treatments to relieve the pain, so you can spend more time bonding with your baby!



Lifestyle changes

Some lifestyle tweaks can help an aching head feel better. Here are some non-pharmacological remedies that may ease postpartum headache pain:

Rest . Turn off the lights, park your phone out of reach, and get comfortable in a dark, quiet room. Sleep may be hard to come by, but a simple rest break can be healing.

Have a drink of water and eat something . Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, especially if you're breastfeeding or chestfeeding. Eating a small, healthy snack, especially if you haven't eaten in a while, may help, too.

Have a little caffeine . Caffeine is a drug that can treat headaches; it's even an ingredient in some over-the-counter headache medicines. Consider grabbing a cup of coffee or some caffeinated tea if you feel a headache coming on. (While you don't want to overdo it, consuming caffeine in moderation is OK when you're breastfeeding.)

Relax . Postpartum yoga, meditation, stretching exercises, or a warm bath or shower can help you relax and ease muscle tension.

Use warm and cold towels . Place a warm or cold compress on your head. Use what works best for you or alternate between warm and cold.

Ask for help. Don't be shy about calling a family member or friend to babysit. You'll feel much better if you can get a little rest and have a few moments to take care of yourself.

Medications

You can try to get through an occasional postpartum headache without taking any medicine. However, some headaches and migraines may be just too much to bear. If you need relief, you don't have to suffer.

Some of the options are:

Tylenol (acetaminophen)

Motrin or Advil (ibuprofen)

Aleve (naproxen)

Aspirin

Prescription medications for pain, nausea, or other symptoms

An over-the-counter pain reliever is usually strong enough for most headaches, but you may need a prescription if you experience migraines.









Talk to a Health Care Provider

Talk to your doctor, especially if you're breastfeeding, before using any medication. You want to be sure you're choosing one that's safe for you and your baby.







Postpartum Headache Complications

A postpartum headache is usually normal and harmless, but in some cases, it can be a symptom of another condition. If you’re having severe or frequent headaches, consult your doctor. They may want to order some tests, such as:

Bloodwork

CT scan

MRI

Other tests

A severe postpartum headache can be a sign of the following postpartum complications.



Spinal headache

A spinal or postdural puncture headache (PDPH) develops when fluid from your spine leaks out of the spot where your epidural was placed. You may have head pain that feels worse when standing or sitting upright. People who have PDHD may also experience nausea, neck pain, dizziness, and blurred vision.

Rest, IV fluids, caffeine, or medication can help to relieve the pain. An anesthesia headache may go away on its own, but if it continues, you may need a blood patch. A blood patch is a surgery that injects your blood into the puncture site to stop the spinal fluid from leaking.



Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia happens when your blood pressure spikes and you develop protein in your urine after 20 weeks of pregnancy or just after childbirth. Studies show that preeclampsia occurs in 1 in 25 pregnancies in the U.S.

The signs of postpartum preeclampsia include a severe headache, high blood pressure, vision changes, and swelling in the body. If you experience any of these symptoms, call your doctor or seek medical care right away. Doctors treating postpartum preeclampsia will focus on bringing down your blood pressure and preventing the seizures that blood pressure spikes may cause.



When To Call the Doctor

When paired with other symptoms, severe headaches may warrant immediate medical help. Rarely, headaches can be a sign of serious conditions that may be unrelated to pregnancy, including stroke, bacterial meningitis, or certain types of tumors.



Seek immediate medical attention if you have terrible head pain that lasts longer than 24 hours or is accompanied by one or more of the following symptoms:



High fever

Stiff neck

Nausea and vomiting

Dizziness

Blurry vision

Seizures

Generally, if you’re getting headaches more often or they’re worse than usual, it’s time to notify the doctor. They may want to perform some tests and connect you with a neurologist.

How To Prevent Postpartum Headaches

After having a baby, taking the time to care for yourself is easier said than done. But thoughtful approaches can lower your risk of headaches and better equip you to be the best parent you can be. Here are a few things you can try to avoid postpartum headaches:

Stay away from triggers . Headache triggers aren't always obvious, but if you can figure out whether any particular foods, plants, or smells tend to bring on a headache, you can try to avoid them.

Pay attention to your diet . Hunger, low blood sugar, and dehydration can cause a headache, so don't skip meals and drink plenty of fluids. Try to eat at least three well-balanced meals a day (a postpartum meal delivery service can help) and keep your refrigerator, pantry, and diaper bag stocked with easy snacks. Have a bottle of water to sip throughout the day and stay hydrated.

Try to rest . Is it difficult with a newborn? Yes. But, do your best to get some extra rest by going to bed earlier, grabbing a nap during the day when the baby is sleeping, or asking your partner, family member, or friend to stay with the baby for a few hours. Some experts suggest napping when the baby naps.

Lower your stress . Use some relaxation techniques to help you reduce stress and relax. You can listen to music, talk to friends, enjoy some relaxing postpartum stretches or yoga, practice meditation, or engage in safe activities and hobbies that you enjoy.

Engage in regular physical activity . Of course, you need to start slowly after having a baby, but exercise is healthy for your body and mind. Studies show that regular exercise can lead to having migraines less often or migraines that aren't as severe.

Watch your posture . Poor posture can strain the muscles in your back and neck. You can help to avoid that tension by sitting and standing up straight with your shoulders back.

Take care of your eyes . If you spend a lot of time reading or in front of a screen, take frequent breaks to prevent eye strain. You can also make an appointment with your eye doctor to see if you need glasses or an adjustment in your current vision prescription.

Try alternative approaches . Alternative care such as massage, chiropractic care, or acupuncture may help to relieve and prevent headaches. Just be sure to choose a licensed professional for all your natural health care needs.

Make healthy lifestyle choices . Limit alcohol consumption and avoid smoking and drugs.

Talk to a counselor or therapist. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed, talk to your doctor or another health professional.



