What Causes a False Positive on a Pregnancy Test?

Medically reviewed by Alyssa Dweck, MS, MD, FACOG

If you're taking a pregnancy test, you want to be sure you can trust the results. Thankfully, the vast majority of the time, an at-home pregnancy test result will be accurate. In fact, studies show that when done correctly, these tests are around 99% correct.

While a false positive pregnancy test result is uncommon, it can happen for a variety of reasons. Learn more about the causes of false positive pregnancy tests and what to do if you think you got a false positive on a pregnancy test.

Daniel Allan / Getty Images

What Is a False Positive Pregnancy Test Result?

A false positive on a pregnancy test means that the test result says you are pregnant but you actually aren't. In most cases, this means the test detected the pregnancy hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in your urine when there really was no hCG in your urine. Sometimes, however, there may be hCG in your urine even if you are not (or are no longer) pregnant with a viable embryo.

Early pregnancy tests can detect lower amounts of hCG in the urine, making them more sensitive, and in rare cases, they can indicate pregnancy when one does not actually exist. Though there are reasons why you may have a false positive.

Causes of a False Positive Pregnancy Test

There are a variety of reasons that a home pregnancy test may show a false positive result. For a false positive to be shown on your pregnancy test, you either have hCG in your body for a medical reason other than pregnancy or the test was not working correctly.

Call a health care provider for advice on what to do if you get a positive result but know or suspect that you're not pregnant. They may wish to do blood work to see if hCG is found in your blood or do other testing to rule out any other health issues.

Test error

While rare, the home pregnancy test you are using could be faulty. It's possible the test was not stored properly or was damaged by heat or water. There could also be a defect due to a manufacturing issue, but again, this is rare.

More likely, although still uncommon, the error could be due to taking the test incorrectly. For example, you could have waited too long to read the results or you could be misinterpreting the test strips, which sometimes have faint lines, called evaporation lines, that can show up even with negative results. True positive results will show up as bright lines.

Early pregnancy loss

Another possibility is that you had an accurate positive result, in that hCG was found in your urine, but that the hCG levels are falling. This is not technically a false positive in the sense that the test did detect hCG, but it is a false result in the sense that you may not have a viable pregnancy.

This lower hCG may be a sign of a miscarriage or a chemical pregnancy, which is when an embryo doesn't implant or grow. You may also still have hCG in your body after a recent abortion.

Ectopic pregnancy

You can also get a positive pregnancy test result with an ectopic pregnancy, which is also known as a tubal pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is when an embryo implants outside of the uterus. Unfortunately, these pregnancies are not viable and treatment is required to remove the embryo to protect the health of the pregnant person and their fertility.

Like getting a positive test result with an early pregnancy loss, a positive result with an ectopic pregnancy isn't a true false positive as you are pregnant, but the pregnancy can't continue.







When To Call the Doctor

Symptoms of ectopic pregnancy include dizziness, vaginal bleeding, fainting, rectal pressure, and/or abdominal, pelvic, or shoulder pain. If you experience any of these symptoms along with a positive pregnancy result, contact your doctor right away.







Certain medical conditions

There are a variety of medical issues that may cause a false positive result. For example, a positive pregnancy test can sometimes indicate a molar pregnancy, a type of non-cancerous tumor that's also known as a hydatidiform mole. Other possibilities include having a urinary tract infection, certain types of ovarian cancer, and kidney disease.

Certain medications

Some medications can create a false positive pregnancy test result as well. These include some anticonvulsants, anti-anxiety drugs, antihistamines, diuretics, chemotherapy medications, antipsychotics, drugs that treat Parkinson's disease, and methadone.

What To Do When You Get a Positive Pregnancy Test Result

If you get a positive pregnancy test, it's always a good idea to follow up with your doctor—especially if you think it could be a false positive. Most doctor's offices use urine tests to test for pregnancy that are very similar to what you use at home. Though they may not look the same, the technology is essentially the same. Alternatively, your doctor might do a transvaginal ultrasound to visually confirm whether you are pregnant or not.

If they think that there is an issue with the urine test you used at home, they may opt to try a urine test in the office, or they may go straight to a blood pregnancy test. These blood pregnancy tests can not only confirm the presence of hCG in the blood but can also measure how much hCG there is.

Health care providers often have you repeat the blood pregnancy test a few days later to determine whether your hCG level is going up or down. This series of tests can give your health care provider a better idea of whether you had a false positive pregnancy test result or it was a fluke from the test itself.

What Happens After You Get a False Positive Test Result?

If you have had a false positive on a pregnancy test, that means you got a positive test result but are not pregnant. If you and your health care provider are unsure what caused the false positive result, they may suggest additional testing to determine the cause.

If the false positive result was due to a faulty pregnancy test or misreading, you may consider using a digital pregnancy test to confirm your results, which gives a clear "pregnant" or "not pregnant" result and helps avoid confusion due to faint lines. Always be sure to follow the test's instructions to ensure your results are as accurate as possible.

If the false positive result was due to a medical condition or medication, you may need treatment or a review of your medications.

If the false positive was due to an early pregnancy loss or ectopic pregnancy, discuss what treatment options you have with a health care provider.

While unlikely, getting a false positive pregnancy test result is possible. If you're trying to conceive, it can be very upsetting and confusing to think you're pregnant only to discover that you're actually not. Talk to your doctor if you have any questions about your fertility.

Read the original article on Parents.