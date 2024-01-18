Cauliflower cheese baked potatoes recipe
I love cauliflower cheese, but I don’t always want to make cheese sauce. This is less demanding – plus you get cauliflower cheese and potatoes in one dish.
Timings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
2 large potatoes
sea salt flakes, for sprinkling
15g butter
¼ onion, very finely chopped
300g cauliflower florets
freshly grated nutmeg
2 tbsp double cream
1-2 tbsp milk, if needed
10g Parmesan, grated
35g mature cheddar, grated
Method
Heat the oven to 210C/200C fan/gas mark 6½.
Wash the potatoes and pierce a few times with the tines of a fork. Sprinkle sea salt flakes on top.
Set the potatoes on the bars of the oven shelf. Bake until they’re completely tender through to the middle, about an hour.
Meanwhile, heat 5g of the butter in a frying pan and sauté the onion until soft.
Steam the cauliflower florets until tender. Divide the florets into 2 portions.
When the potatoes are tender, split them down the middle and spoon the flesh into a bowl, being careful to leave a stable shell.
Mash the flesh with the rest of the butter, some seasoning and a generous grating of nutmeg.
Add half the cauliflower and all the onion. You just want to break down the cauliflower a little, not completely smash it.
Stir in the cream (if it’s still a bit dry, add a little milk), along with half of each cheese.
Spoon this mixture back into the potato shells.
Put reserved cauliflower florets on top of each potato half, season and grate a little more nutmeg over the top.
Scatter on the rest of the cheese.
Put foil in a baking sheet with a lip.
Put the halves on to the foil and then pop back into the oven for 15-20 minutes, by which time the cheese should be golden and bubbling.