These cats have their own house, listen to zen music. Is it the best way to handle strays?

One of the cat rooms Shane's Sanctuary and Kitty Adoption Center in Erlanger, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

A two-story home in Northern Kentucky boasts flat-screen TVs in just about every room, plush sofas with decorative throw pillows, meditation music playing – and it's exclusively for about 45 cats that have been rescued off the streets.

Lola, a white spotted cat, is known as "the Walmart greeter." She perches at the base of a staircase on the handrail when she hears someone at the front door and meows for attention.

Garfield – an orange chonky boy with long fur – prefers to spend most of his time outside in the "catio" (cat patio) and in the upscale renovated garage known as The Lodge, which also has couches and flat-screens.

The $390,000 cat house in Erlanger is one nonprofit’s effort to take on a complex and controversial problem: stray cats. There are at least 2,000 of them concentrated in 75 reported colonies in Kenton County, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati. And there are definitely more felines roaming the streets.

The county isn't alone in its stray cats problem. The National Feline Research Council estimates there are roughly 32 million stray cats nationwide, mostly in urban areas.

The solution to the issue varies from residents who help feed the animals to private and public spay and neuter programs. On occasion, cats have been found shot, stabbed or poisoned.

The problem has gotten bad enough in Kenton County that the Kenton County Fiscal Court commissioners decided to allocate $329,000 to hire a full-time veterinarian to spay and neuter cats.

Rescue cats gather for snack time at Shane's Sanctuary and Kitty Adoption Center in Erlanger, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

After the cats recover from surgery, they’re released back into the community, which is highly controversial for annoyed neighbors who view the cats as a nuisance.

Cat lovers have a different problem with the practice: It leaves cats on their own with no medical care, food or shelter.

A monthly $10,000 cat bill

Everywhere Jan Malley goes in the cat house, some of her felines wander over to her. She has Temptations treats, catnip and love to give them.

Jan Malley, co-founder, hugs one of her residents on the “Catio” at Shane's Sanctuary and Kitty Adoption Center in Erlanger, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The 3,000-square-foot facility sits on almost two acres and is only home to cats who have been rescued from the streets. It’s part of a nonprofit called Shane's Sanctuary and Kitty Adoption Center, which is not accepting new cats at this time. Malley and her husband Chip opened it about 18 months ago in honor of their late son Shane and Jan’s mother.

But they have a problem. They can't advertise where their center is located because people keep dropping off cats on the property. They even found a kitten in their mailbox once.

Pulling the center's address offline, though, means a lot of people don't know the adoption facility exists. Only 12 cats have been adopted since it opened.

Most people find out about it through word of mouth or on Facebook. Anyone who wants to adopt or volunteer has to call Jan Malley personally to set up an appointment.

So, the Malleys are stuck struggling to get cats adopted and unable to take in any more new cats.

Meanwhile, the Malleys, who have an additional 20 cats at their home in Erlanger, are paying to maintain the cats and property out of their own pocket. Using money from investments and retirement, the Malleys pay a handful of people to help feed cats.

"It's almost like a business except all we do is write checks; we don't collect checks," she said.

They declined to say how much money they spend on their nonprofit each year. But they did note one price tag: The couple spends $10,000 a month feeding and caring for hundreds of cats on the streets.

The Malleys have asked the county to invest in a better solution for the cats and to help with the cost of feeding them. But that hasn't happened because the county is taking an alternate approach to the issue.

A colony of cats gather near a known feeding and shelter area in Covington, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Kenton County Animal Services' approach

The county practices a method known as trap, neuter, release. It does not provide day-to-day care for the cats once they are back on the streets. The method is supported by the National Feline Research Council and other animal advocacy organizations.

“There's a lot of people who don't understand that cats can be successful and happy outdoors. And that's just fundamentally a philosophical difference. I don't expect to change everyone's mind," Kelsey Mccombs, director of Kenton County Animal Services.

Director Kelsey Maccombs prepares to go on a patrol route of known stray cat colonies in Covington at the Kenton County Animal Services building in Covington, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The county contracts with an in-house vet that spays and neuters cats because the animal shelter doesn't have enough resources to provide surgeries themselves.

The vet performed about 1,300 surgeries last year, Mccombs said.

A full-time veterinarian would be a game-changer. About a third of the vet's time would be spent neutering or spaying community cats.

A surgery suite at the Kenton County Animal Services building in Covington, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Cat rescue leaders have faced threats

About a year ago, Jan Malley was feeding cats in an alleyway near a church in Covington. A man approached her, pointed a finger in her face and said, “I'm going to shoot you and all those f---ing cats."

It might not have been an idle threat, Malley recalled amid tears. She and other people who have committed to feed community cats have had more than words thrown at them.

Jan Malley, co-founder, sits and talks with some of the cats in the renovated garage at Shane's Sanctuary and Kitty Adoption Center in Erlanger, Ky., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Covington resident Laura Bamberger, who founded the local nonprofit TriState Noah Project, said she's had dog feces and coffee thrown at her, along with receiving threats. She feeds around 250 cats per day in Kenton County, primarily in Covington.

"Over the years. I've got cats that have been shot, neck slit, hung in trees, poisoned … we've had fireworks thrown into a shelter where kittens were sleeping," she said.

Stephanie Weddle, of Florence, who started the nonprofit Furgotten Dog Rescue,said residents have threatened to beat her up when she helps feed cats.

"No one should have to fight this hard to feed a homeless animal," she said.

The Malleys tried to pitch a cat sanctuary to Kenton County officials, offering to pay up to $100,000 to build a facility and money annually to keep it running. County officials didn’t bite because of some of the Malley’s demands, like a land donation and a roadway.

On a smaller scale, they've offered to pay for the setup and maintenance of feeding stations throughout Covington.

"We've been turned down every time we want to develop some type of an aftercare program to help these cats instead of (them) dying on the streets," Chip Malley said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky family home turned into luxury cat rescue for strays