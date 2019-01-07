Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads on the red carpet in emerald gown with thigh-high slit

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

It goes without saying that Catherine Zeta-Jones has indelible red carpet style. But she may have outdone herself at the 76th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night with her jaw-dropping look.

The Queen America star, 49, was decked out in an emerald-green gown designed by Elie Saab. As she walked down the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas, Twitter had nothing but compliments for her sultry style.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a goddess https://t.co/5ALUVLw5lv — C (@thatNortherner1) January 7, 2019





Catherine Zeta-Jones was made to wear emerald. — Hillary Kerr (@hillarykerr) January 6, 2019





Catherine Zeta Jones looks stunning in that emerald green dress! #GoldenGlobeAwards — #readmorewomen (@theJKreview) January 7, 2019





Catherine zeta-jones is just 😍 I’m a sucker for a green dress with dark locks #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/AHkLF2k3cN — Lottie 🌈✨ (@Lottie_Lamour) January 7, 2019





Many had serious kudos for the actress, calling her “ageless.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals she is retiring from aging and thanks her fans for their support #GoldenGlobes — alex peterson | abc27 (@AlexBPeterson) January 7, 2019





Catherine Zeta-Jones still a stone.cold. pic.twitter.com/JygqGHkaBG — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) January 7, 2019





Catherine Zeta Jones still lookin crazy fine #GoldenGlobes — Cookie Monster (@AmaizenT) January 7, 2019





catherine zeta jones is so beautiful man , still 😩 — Sir Trippington (@tripp_on_deeze) January 7, 2019





The real Golden Globe goes to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who has not aged a single day in more than 20 years. #GoldenGlobes2019 — Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) January 7, 2019





Catherine Zeta-Jones does not age!! And it’s so annoying! I want to look as good at 40 as she does at 50! #GoldenGlobes — dee (@deeFSU) January 7, 2019





