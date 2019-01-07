Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads on the red carpet in emerald gown with thigh-high slit

It goes without saying that Catherine Zeta-Jones has indelible red carpet style. But she may have outdone herself at the 76th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night with her jaw-dropping look.
The Queen America star, 49, was decked out in an emerald-green gown designed by Elie Saab. As she walked down the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas, Twitter had nothing but compliments for her sultry style.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a goddess https://t.co/5ALUVLw5lv
— C (@thatNortherner1) January 7, 2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones was made to wear emerald.
— Hillary Kerr (@hillarykerr) January 6, 2019
Catherine Zeta Jones looks stunning in that emerald green dress! #GoldenGlobeAwards
— #readmorewomen (@theJKreview) January 7, 2019
Catherine zeta-jones is just 😍 I’m a sucker for a green dress with dark locks #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/AHkLF2k3cN
— Lottie 🌈✨ (@Lottie_Lamour) January 7, 2019
Many had serious kudos for the actress, calling her “ageless.”
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals she is retiring from aging and thanks her fans for their support #GoldenGlobes
— alex peterson | abc27 (@AlexBPeterson) January 7, 2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones still a stone.cold. pic.twitter.com/JygqGHkaBG
— Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) January 7, 2019
Catherine Zeta Jones still lookin crazy fine #GoldenGlobes
— Cookie Monster (@AmaizenT) January 7, 2019
catherine zeta jones is so beautiful man , still 😩
— Sir Trippington (@tripp_on_deeze) January 7, 2019
The real Golden Globe goes to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who has not aged a single day in more than 20 years. #GoldenGlobes2019
— Chris Jancelewicz (@CJancelewicz) January 7, 2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones does not age!! And it’s so annoying! I want to look as good at 40 as she does at 50! #GoldenGlobes
— dee (@deeFSU) January 7, 2019
Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle
- Chris Messina has blond hair now, and people are freaking out: ‘Please send help. omg.’
- Jamie Lee Curtis hits Golden Globes red carpet with icy white hair: ‘Platinum dream’
- Golden Globes 2019: See what the stars wore on the red carpet
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.