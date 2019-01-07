    Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads on the red carpet in emerald gown with thigh-high slit

    Alexis Shaw
    Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 76th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

    It goes without saying that Catherine Zeta-Jones has indelible red carpet style. But she may have outdone herself at the 76th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday night with her jaw-dropping look.

    The Queen America star, 49, was decked out in an emerald-green gown designed by Elie Saab. As she walked down the red carpet with husband Michael Douglas, Twitter had nothing but compliments for her sultry style.





    Many had serious kudos for the actress, calling her “ageless.”







