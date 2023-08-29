Catherine Zeta Jones loves Elemis — and the anti-aging collagen cream is nearly 60% off
What is it?
Celebrities like Catherine Zeta-Jones love the British skincare brand Elemis. And its Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which promises to help smooth signs of aging and leave you with a youthful glow, is on mega sale right now over at Walmart.
Go ahead, add a jar to your cart now. Your skin will thank you.
Why is it a good deal?
Typically, a jar of the skincare goodness retails for $128, but you can scoop one up for just $54 at the moment. That's a savings of nearly 60%.
Why do I need this?
It's simply part of getting older: Over time you start to notice little fine lines and wrinkles that weren't there before. And, while that's completely natural, it's also understandable to want to do what you can to freshen up your face. The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream has a gel-cream texture and is packed with a blend of powerful ingredients to help you get the anti-aging results you're after.
A big ingredient in the mix is padina pavonica, a type of marine algae that works to improve your skin's suppleness. Pro-Collagen Marine Cream combines that with fellow anti-aging ingredients chlorella and porphyridium to keep your skin moisturized while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Struggling with dryness? No problem! Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is specially formulated to infuse moisture into your skin. And it's so simple to use: Just apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and then gently smooth it over your face, neck and chest in upward sweeping motions.
What reviewers say:
"Superior smoothing results — max confidence booster," one five-star reviewer raved. "Superior plumping results to all other hyaluronic products prompted me to treat myself to the generous 3.3-ounce jar. Now when I share that I am in my 60s, newly retired from 40 years of teaching, people gasp and say how amazing … you look 20 years younger!! Complimentary confidence booster included in every use! Merci, Elemis!"
Another happy customer wrote: "This moisturizer has become a dream come true; it keeps my face hydrated for long periods of time. The lotions I've previously used would dry out within two hours or so. This product lasts me the entire day. I'm a person who has really severe eczema, so my face is extremely dry. I really appreciate what Elemis has done for me."
"I love everything about this cream: it's healing, has a great fragrance, it's easy to apply and gives wonderful results. No regrets here," a shopper gushed.
Just a heads-up: This deal won't last. Grab this celebrity-loved skin cream at a major discount while you still can.
