Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Catherine Zeta Jones loves Elemis — and the anti-aging collagen cream is nearly 60% off

Korin Miller
Updated ·3 min read

What is it?

Celebrities like Catherine Zeta-Jones love the British skincare brand Elemis. And its Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which promises to help smooth signs of aging and leave you with a youthful glow, is on mega sale right now over at Walmart.

Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

$54$128Save $74

Go ahead, add a jar to your cart now. Your skin will thank you.

$54 at Walmart

Why is it a good deal?

Typically, a jar of the skincare goodness retails for $128, but you can scoop one up for just $54 at the moment. That's a savings of nearly 60%.

Why do I need this?

It's simply part of getting older: Over time you start to notice little fine lines and wrinkles that weren't there before. And, while that's completely natural, it's also understandable to want to do what you can to freshen up your face. The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream has a gel-cream texture and is packed with a blend of powerful ingredients to help you get the anti-aging results you're after.

A big ingredient in the mix is padina pavonica, a type of marine algae that works to improve your skin's suppleness. Pro-Collagen Marine Cream combines that with fellow anti-aging ingredients chlorella and porphyridium to keep your skin moisturized while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Struggling with dryness? No problem! Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is specially formulated to infuse moisture into your skin. And it's so simple to use: Just apply a pea-size amount to your hands, rub them together and then gently smooth it over your face, neck and chest in upward sweeping motions.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Are you ready to save? (Photo: Elemis)

What reviewers say:

"Superior smoothing results — max confidence booster," one five-star reviewer raved. "Superior plumping results to all other hyaluronic products prompted me to treat myself to the generous 3.3-ounce jar. Now when I share that I am in my 60s, newly retired from 40 years of teaching, people gasp and say how amazing … you look 20 years younger!! Complimentary confidence booster included in every use! Merci, Elemis!"

Another happy customer wrote: "This moisturizer has become a dream come true; it keeps my face hydrated for long periods of time. The lotions I've previously used would dry out within two hours or so. This product lasts me the entire day. I'm a person who has really severe eczema, so my face is extremely dry. I really appreciate what Elemis has done for me."

"I love everything about this cream: it's healing, has a great fragrance, it's easy to apply and gives wonderful results. No regrets here," a shopper gushed.

Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

$54$128Save $74

Just a heads-up: This deal won't last. Grab this celebrity-loved skin cream at a major discount while you still can.

$54 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

  • iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $288$469
    Save $181
    See at Walmart

  • Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum

    $164$279
    Save $115
    See at Walmart

Tech

TVs and home entertainment

  • Onn. 24" Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$118
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 40" Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $148$199
    Save $51
    See at Walmart

  • LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $358$448
    Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$338
    Save $40
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $398$528
    Save $130
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $628$1,066
    Save $438
    See at Walmart

  • Onn. 75" Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV

    $498$578
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

Outdoors

  • Mainstays 26" Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit

    $28$36
    Save $8
    See at Walmart

Home

  • Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2

    $24$42
    Save $18
    See at Walmart

  • Nestl Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow, 2-Pack

    $49$70
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Phancir 3-Piece Corner Shower Caddy Organizer

    $20$46
    Save $26
    See at Walmart

  • Avenco Queen-Size 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress

    $320$620
    Save $300
    See at Walmart

Kitchen

  • Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    $70$220
    Save $150
    See at Walmart

  • Beautiful High-Performance Touchscreen Blender

    $40$66
    Save $26
    See at Walmart

  • Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Color-Coded Professional Stainless Steel Knives

    $22$36
    Save $14
    See at Walmart

Style

  • Dream Pairs Arch Support Soft Cushion Flip-Flops

    $25$32
    Save $7
    See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness

  • Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips, 25 Treatments

    $20$46
    Save $26
    See at Walmart

  • Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo and Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo

    $41$93
    Save $52
    See at Walmart

Recommended Stories