'Cat Person' Delivers the Most Awkward Sex Scene of 2023

When Kristen Roupenian 's short story Cat Person was published by the New Yorker in 2017, it blew up online. The narrative focused on the awkward first date between a female college student and an older man, culminating in an uncomfortable sexual encounter and its aftermath, prompting widespread discourse over its exploration of sex, consent, and gender dynamics, and became the publication's most-read piece of fiction ever.

Now filmmaker Susanna Fogel is sure to spark even more viral debate with her feature film adaptation of the story, which takes the same encounter and spins it out into a whole extra act not depicted in the story, essentially giving the relatable-to-many tale of modern dating the horror movie treatment.

The age difference of the characters is made visually evident in the movie, thanks to the casting of 21-year-old Emilia Jones (Locke & Key) as Margot, and 35-year-old Nicholas Braun (Succession) as Robert. And this only makes their sexual encounter, to which Margot does not fully, verbally consent, even more difficult for viewers to watch unfold.

But director Fogel was insistent that her central performers both feel safe during filming, and so she worked closely with an intimacy coordinator to choreograph and rehearse the "traumatizing scene" with them.

"The challenge was so clearly that everyone get on board with making something incredibly unbearable to watch," she said in a recent interview. "The challenge was how do we do this without anyone feeling uncomfortable on the set? So we planned every minute of it."

This included storyboarding the entire sequence like a comic strip, so that both Jones and Braun would know exactly what needed to happen in each frame.

"It was so funny to look at the stick-figure version. It was just inherently really comedic," she continued. "That's the way that I introduced Nick and Emilia to what the choreography of the scene would be in this very funny series of panels that lightened the whole conversation... I think that was probably partially nerves and also partly just wanting to really have complete trust. We got really close in the process of prepping the scene with our intimacy coordinator, who's so smart and also really saw the humor in what we were doing as well."

