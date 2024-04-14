Cat looks fur-ious after being chiselled out of wall

A cat that was chiselled out from between two walls by firefighters appeared more angered than relieved after its rescue.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo of a "curious cat" that got into a "tight squeeze" in Preston.

The caption said crews "carefully chiselled" out the cornered kitty and that it was now "safe and sound".

But far from looking like the cat that got the cream - Facebook users remarked that this feline appeared furious.

The photo attracted hundreds of comments about the cat's less than impressed expression including: "The level of gratitude in that cat's face!"

Another user wrote: "Curious cat looks fuming. He was the reigning hide'n'seek champion until you guys turned up."

