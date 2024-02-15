Cast of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' to visit The Chocolate Expo in New Jersey

What could be better than exploring all things chocolate?

Doing it with an Oompa Loompa and some of the folks who've gotten up-close-and-personal with the wonderful world of Willy Wonka.

The Chocolate Expo rolls into New Jersey on March 9 and 10, and along with tastings, sales, entertainment, chef demos, children's fun and more, you'll have a chance to meet some of the stars of the classic 1971 film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), Rusty Goffe (Oompa Loompa) and Paris Themmen (Mike Teavee) will be on hand for a panel discussion with an audience question-and-answer session at 11 a.m. each day that is included in the admission cost to the expo. They also will take part in photo opportunities and signings, at an additional cash-only cost.

More: Craving cocoa? Five Jersey Shore places to visit for hot chocolate

According to organizers, the Chocolate Expo "features tastings and sales of chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, dairy products, craft beverages (wines, spirits, cider, mead and more, depending on location) and ready-to-eat foods."

There's also entertainment included with admission that typically includes celebrity appearances, chef demonstrations, magic, music and a Kidz Zone with free face painting, balloon twisting and other activities.

GO: The Chocolate Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 9 and 10; New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison. For tickets ($20 adult/$10 children ages 5-12 /free under age 5 in advance; $30 and $15 at the door; $40 VIP) and more information, visit thechocolateexpo.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Willy Wonka' cast members to visit Chocolate Expo in Edison