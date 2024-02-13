The Cast of 'Madame Web' Dressed Topically for the Red Carpet Premiere

The rollout of "Madame Web" has been... interesting. But the cast seems to be having fun with it, showing up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which is set in the "Spider Man" universe, in looks that alluded to their on-screen spidey senses.

Dakota Johnson wore a netted slip encrusted with crystals, while Sydney Sweeney went with a more traditional strapless gown with black beads arranged to look like a spider web and long black fringe falling down the skirt. Isabela Merced's stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, meanwhile, found quite the vintage Versace number, with an assist from Tab Vintage: a Spring 1999 Atelier gown with scalloped beading on the top and a sheer embellished skirt, originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the runway. Celeste O'Connor rounded out the starring quartet in a bold red mini accented with beaded fringe and a matching puff-sleeved cape.

See what the main cast wore to the L.A. premiere of "Madame Web" below.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Image

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

