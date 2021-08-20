'Absolutely life changing': People love Casper mattresses and bedding — up to 15 percent off right now for Labor Day!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Casper mattresses are on major sale right now — consider it your wakeup call to invest in better sleep. (Photo: Casper)

Sleep: It not only feels good, but it’s good for you. Healthy shut-eye is directly linked to a stronger immune system as well as better concentration and glowing skin (they don’t call it “beauty sleep” for nothing). It also lowers your risk of obesity, inflammation, strokes and more.

In fact, experts say sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise. But if your mattress is worn out, you’re not getting the restorative rest you need, no matter how many hours you clock.

Right now at Casper, select mattresses are 15 percent off for Labor Day — and much of the brand’s other bedtime essentials, from pillows to sheets, are 10 percent off. Consider this your wakeup call: it’s time to upgrade your bed!

New to mail-order mattresses? You can rest easy knowing that Casper has earned a solid reputation over the years as a leader in the bed-in-a-box universe. The iconic company even lets you sleep on their award-winning mattresses for 100 nights, risk-free — and you can opt for free contactless delivery.

Sound like a dream? We can assure you that these savings are the real deal — and once you wake up a few mornings in a row feeling rested, recharged and pain-free, you’ll be happy you snapped them up when you had the chance. Here’s a closer look at the best picks you can score right now at Casper’s big sale.

Wave Hybrid Mattress: 15 percent off. (Photo: Casper)

Got back pain? We’ve got your mattress. Casper’s Wave Hybrid mattress specializes in sleepers who need extra support — in fact, nine out of 10 customers say they wake up without aches after snoozing on this one all night long. This firm mattress has strategically placed gel pods cradling key areas of your body, so you’re not relying on foam alone.

One fan wrote: “I had a difficult time sleeping and went through several mattresses before I finally tried out the Wave Hybrid. It is absolutely life changing! I now have to fight my dog for a spot in the bed.”

$1,356 $1,595 at Casper

Nova Hybrid Mattress: 15 percent off. (Photo: Casper)

With a plush top over a brilliantly layered mattress making the best use of both foam and springs, Casper’s latest model turns your bedroom into a five-star hotel. It’s the perfect marriage of luxury and ergonomics, engineered to give your body everything it craves.

One reviewer “almost fell asleep instantaneously upon lying down because it was so comfortable.” Says another: “The mattress provides deep-down support, no matter what position you sleep in.” So basically, a dream come true.

$1,781 $2,095 at Casper

Casper Weighted Blanket: 10 percent off. (Photo: Casper)

The numbers don’t lie, and a recent study showed that 63 percent of people feel less anxiety when they sleep with a weighted blanket. Casper’s is filled with body-hugging microbeads and is designed to let the air circulate so you won’t overheat. Grab this cozy topper in indigo, dusty rose or gray. Make sure to choose one that’s 10 percent of your body weight — and don’t forget: you save 10 percent, too!

Casper Down pillow: 10 percent off. (Photo: Casper)

This popular pillow is filled with 100 percent ethically sourced down feathers and has a unique, five-chamber design to support any kind of sleeper. It’s very breathable, too, and when it needs a refresh, just toss it in the washer/dryer! Right now, you save $13 on each pillow.

Original Casper Pillow: 10 percent off (Photo: Casper)

Casper’s best-selling pillow is its original, a down-alternative version. This one also has a supportive, five-chamber design and is machine washable (and oh-so cozy!). A well-constructed pillow keeps your spine aligned all night, and this one saves you $6, too!

Percale Sheets: 10 percent off. (Photo: Casper)

Have a problem with overheating and night sweats? Welcome Casper’s newest sheets into your bed. They’re made of 100 percent cotton — one of the most breathable possible fabrics — and their percale weave feels incredible against your skin. It also makes these sheets go the distance, keeping in top shape wash after wash. This set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases and even a duvet cover!

Casper Percale sheets are up to 50 percent off — in select colorways — for a limited time. Score this beautiful Dusty Rose set for a discount of 30 percent for Labor Day.

