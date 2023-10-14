What is ‘cash stuffing’ and how does it save money? Just ask Gen Z

If you see a GenZer at a bank, you might do a double take — after all, they are known for their tech savviness, bouncing seamlessly between cash apps to foot the takeout bill, and staying far away from that dirty oldtimer word: CASH. Until now.

Gen Z has figured out how to keep their budget on track, through a new trend called “cash stuffing.” While Dave Ramsey is probably rolling his eyes at the rebranding of his old “envelopes” system, allowing people to save on purpose for different expenses with cold hard cash, the makeover is worth noting. It has a few changes, and it’s quite simple:

Write down your budget by category. Organize your cash stack, which you may have pulled from the ATM after payday, and organize the cash by bill type. Read your categories, and place cash inside the envelope. Then often, Gen Zers announce on TikTok how much they’ve saved in that category.

Some have ledgers at the beginning of each category, like an old school checkbook ledger, and often they are organized in cute little binders, complete with rhinestones and other stickers and decorations. Basically, it might look like your 12-year-old self trying to organize your babysitting money to go to the movies in 1995, but it’s working (again).

A financial advisor told Insider that the process is alleviating the guilt of leisure spending as all generations struggle with living paycheck to paycheck in the midst of an inflation crisis. It’s also helped to pay off large debts, and taken away some of the stress of mental math that comes with virtual banking. Maybe grandma’s plan for a rainy day is the secret to wealth after all.