Carvel Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor After 50 Years

It tastes just like summer.

Carvel

Carvel is here to deliver a little sweet nostalgia.



In honor of the brand's 90th birthday, it's bringing back a flavor that fans haven't seen in more than 50 years — the Orange Dreamy Creamy Soft Serve. And it's being served in multiple ways so fans can pick their favorite way of enjoying it.

"This sweet, nostalgic flavor captures the magic of childhood in one taste," Carvel shared in a release provided to Food & Wine about the flavor, which it hasn't served since the 1970s. "Orange and vanilla flavors combine to make the ultimate throwback to hot summers, ice cream truck jingles, and orange cream pops."

In total, there are six ways to enjoy the re-launched flavor, including the Orange Dreamy Creamy Soft Serve, which is just what the name implies, along with the Orange Dreamy Creamy Scooped, which is the Orange Dreamy Creamy soft serve made with Golden Oreo and orange marshmallow.

Carvel

There's also the Orange Dreamy Creamy Shake, made with the Orange Dreamy Creamy soft serve, which is then hand-spun, and the Orange Dreamy Creamy Sundae Dasher, made with layers of Orange Dreamy Creamy soft serve, orange marshmallow, and Golden Oreo, all topped with whipped cream and orange marshmallow. There's also the Orange Dreamy Creamy Flying Saucer, made with Orange Dreamy Creamy soft serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer chocolate wafers.

Finally, there's the Orange Dreamy Creamy Ice Cream Pop, made with the Orange Dreamy Creamy soft serve ice cream, which is then dipped in white chocolate bonnet and served on a stick.

If you want to try the flavor, you may want to act fast. While it's available in stores now, the flavor is only back for a limited time. And, the Orange Dreamy Creamy Sundae Dasher is an online exclusive and only available via online ordering at Carvel.com or third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats (and really, isn't it nice to know you can get a scoop delivered right to you at the push of a button??). So go ahead and treat yourself to this flavor before it becomes a distant memory once again.



