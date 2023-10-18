Goodbye, gourd guts: TikTok loves this no-mess carvable pumpkin — and it's just $15

For some people, Halloween is all about heading to the patch, picking out the perfect pumpkin and turning it into a work of porch art for all to admire. And as lovely as that sounds, we're leaving out a big part: dealing with all those slimy seeds and guts. Not so appealing now, is it? If only there were another way... Who are we kidding, it's 2023 — of course there is! The geniuses over at Hyde & Eek Boutique (amazing name) made this carvable faux pumpkin that TikTok and Target shoppers alike can't get enough of. It'll let you enjoy the creative process without the mess, and arrives in time for Fright Night if you order soon.

Made from a foam-like material, this faux pumpkin can be used with your favorite stencils and carving tools just like a real gourd, only it's hollow on the inside. No scooping required! Feel free to deck it out in colorful paint, glitter and sequins, or keep things simple with a classic cut-out face and an LED candle inside. Check it out in action in the TikTok video below:

Decorating one of these is the perfect autumnal afternoon activity for you, your kids and grandkids. In addition to the 13-inch version (which comes in orange and cream), you can also opt for mini 9-inch pumpkins in orange, cream and teal (the latter of which could be used to let trick-or-treaters know you're handing out a non-food alternative, too, as per the Teal Pumpkin Project). Another plus? These pumpkins won't rot or become a casualty of neighborhood animals with the munchies, so you'll be able to display them for many Halloweens to come.

You'll wonder how you endured so many icky pumpkin-carving experiences before this game changer came along! (Target)

TikTokers aren't the only faux pumpkin enthusiasts — Target customers are obsessed too!

"As someone who gets mad every year when creatures consume the pumpkins I spent so much time intricately carving, whoever came up with this idea was a genius!" exclaimed one satisfied shopper. "Now I can keep my designs from year to year and they will lack the nibbles. Is it as easy as carving a real pumpkin? No, but it’s really not that much harder. ... Once you’re done carving, I just took an emery board to the edges to smooth everything up. I weighted them down with rocks and they look great sitting on my steps. I’ve gotten so many compliments already and I’m thrilled I can keep them for next year, too." (Psst: Here's an inexpensive pack of emery boards.)

"Our kids (12 and 6) have always carved real pumpkins," shared another happy reviewer. "This year, we saw this and thought we'd try it out, and we love it! We can keep their pumpkins year after year, less mess and both of my kids could carve it without any issue. We will absolutely buy these from now on. Love it!"

"Awesome purchase," raved a final fan. "These pumpkins are a super easy craft. Plus, they are great quality and will last for many years. If you need pumpkins for a space where real ones aren’t ideal, I highly recommend these. I have them in my classroom for fall/October decor. My students love them just as much as I do! The only con about the pumpkin is the inside seam is very visible if you carve on it. Try to be aware of where you’re cutting so you can have the seam on the sides of the pumpkin."

