Carthage High School students compete in bakery contest

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School’s marketing students participate in a Disney-themed bakery competition.

Students in the Marketing One class at the Carthage Tech Center were tasked with creating a Disney-themed bakery, based on a movie of their choice.

They used AI generators to create their bakery storefronts, then planned a menu and an entire marketing strategy.

Partnering with students in the Culinary Catering class, they chose a menu item to cook for today.

The students then pitched their ideas to faculty members who judged the competition.

“Being able to do all this step by step and kind of laying it out really helps us figure out and learn that in real life how we will be able to do that and just lay it out easier for how much more difficult to have a real bakery,” said Anna Forbes, Carthage High School Senior.

“We learned a better understanding of the promotional mix, we learned how to work with each other and collab ideas and share ideas,” said Lily Manzer, Carthage High School Senior.

“They’re getting a lot of the top layer of what marketing is and then they’re applying that to what they can do for social media marketing, digital marketing even sports entertainment marketing. They’re using all of those things as foundations that we’re teaching in Marketing One,” said Kaylee Washburn, Carthage High School Marketing Teacher.

There were four categories of winners.

Best Taste, Food Appearance, Best Display, and Best Presentation of Information.

