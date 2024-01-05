Carrot, lemon and ginger soup recipe

Carrot and coriander is a classic soup combination, but the real genius here is the base of red lentils, which makes it more filling, and the addition of lemon zest and ginger which elevates the flavour to a whole new level. Serve with a couple of oatcakes (1 oatcake = 45 calories).

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

2

273

100ml semi-skimmed milk (whole is also fine)

2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin slices

Put the lentils, lemon peelings and ginger in a food processor. You will need to pulse and then scrape down the sides a few times.

Add the carrot and onion and pulse again until everything is coarsely chopped.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan on a low-medium heat and add the mixture to the pan.

Gently fry off the mixture for about 5 minutes, until beginning to soften, then add the stock.

Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to simmer for 15 minutes.

Take the pan off the heat and let cool for a few minutes.

Return the soup to the food processor, add the coriander and milk and blend on high until really smooth.

Taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly. Add a little water to loosen if too thick.