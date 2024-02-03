Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Peek into Son's Life with Birthday Instagram Post

Esteemed country singer Carrie Underwood, known for her win on American Idol and her many, many successes post-show (ahem, Grammys, American Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more), lives a relatively private life (can you blame her?!). So when we come across this rare peek into her family goings-on at her Nashville home, we couldn't help but be a little curious.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Sometimes our best access point is Instagram and recently, Underwood's been posting about her sons on the app both in-feed and on her stories. The boys, Isaiah (8) and Jacob (5), occasionally make an appearance on her feed and in the past couple of weeks we got not one, but two posts.

According to People, in one post, uploaded the week of January 15th, the youngest was photographed by Underwood herself whilst he, dressed in cozy sweatpants and long sleeve tee, pressed his face up against a windowpane, looking out onto a Tennessee snowstorm. Luckily for the winter-loving kiddo, the frigid temps would persist until his birthday on January 22.

Jacob (also called Jake,) who Underwood shares with her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this week with a spin on the ice and a hockey game on their pond. To everyone's surprise it froze over and made for a super fun celebration for the whole fam. Underwood's caption read, "A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect"

In the post, there are a variety of videos featuring Jake and other neighborhood kids skating happily on the pond and shooting pucks into goals with their hockey sticks. You can hear Underwood behind the camera giggling as she asks, "Jakey! Did you have a good birthday? Did you have fun?" To which he replies with a terrific, "Yes!"

The Underwood-Fisher fam also enjoyed a whimsical cake shaped like a panda holding up a basketball adorned with the number 5 and Jacob's name spelled out in fondant next to the masterpiece.