Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Stun in a Rare Photo Together

Two country music queens are lighting up the Las Vegas Strip, and they took time to show their love and appreciation for each other.

Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater both continue into 2024. This week, Carrie took a break from her busy schedule to take in Miranda's show, and both stars shared photos from the event.

Carrie shared a series of images and videos on her Instagram story, including one of the duo posing together backstage.

She included a video of Miranda performing her powerful song "The House that Built Me," and wrote, "I'm not crying, you're crying."

She finished up her story with a photo of Miranda performing in her bedazzled blue jumpsuit with the caption, "THE @mirandalambert, people. 😘"

Miranda shared photos on her Instagram account too, and wrote, "Sunday night at the velvet rodeo was one of my most favorites ever. My friend @carrieunderwood came to see us and my two best pals @jonrandallmusic @jackingram surprised the crowd and we did a few tunes from the Marfa tapes. 💙🤠👏💕"

Fans chimed in with comments like "Double trouble 🔥," "Omg I been saying you ladies should go on tour together!!!," and "We need another Carrie/Miranda collab."

The duo teamed up in 2014 for "Somethin' Bad," which earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Here's hoping we see more from them in the future!

