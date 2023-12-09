Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Stun in a Rare Photo Together
Two country music queens are lighting up the Las Vegas Strip, and they took time to show their love and appreciation for each other.
Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre and Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater both continue into 2024. This week, Carrie took a break from her busy schedule to take in Miranda's show, and both stars shared photos from the event.
Carrie shared a series of images and videos on her Instagram story, including one of the duo posing together backstage.
She included a video of Miranda performing her powerful song "The House that Built Me," and wrote, "I'm not crying, you're crying."
She finished up her story with a photo of Miranda performing in her bedazzled blue jumpsuit with the caption, "THE @mirandalambert, people. 😘"
Miranda shared photos on her Instagram account too, and wrote, "Sunday night at the velvet rodeo was one of my most favorites ever. My friend @carrieunderwood came to see us and my two best pals @jonrandallmusic @jackingram surprised the crowd and we did a few tunes from the Marfa tapes. 💙🤠👏💕"
Fans chimed in with comments like "Double trouble 🔥," "Omg I been saying you ladies should go on tour together!!!," and "We need another Carrie/Miranda collab."
The duo teamed up in 2014 for "Somethin' Bad," which earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Here's hoping we see more from them in the future!
