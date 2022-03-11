Relive your childhood with this Mario slot car racing set — save 45 percent at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Race as Mario or his brother Luigi in this charming slot car set. (Photo: Carrera)

This week we celebrated “Mar10,” a celebration of all things Super Mario. You can snag some great Nintendo Switch titles at some solid discounts, but what if you’re sick of staring at screens all the time? We recommend getting your Mario on with these Mario Kart slot car sets. Relive the races of your youth — or teach the young ones the challenge of pressing the button just right to get your car around the track the fastest without flying off. They’ll appreciate the new challenge! And you’ll appreciate the savings. A special on-page coupon brings the cost of a set down to an affordable $27 (originally $50).

$27 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Unplug from your Nintendo Switch and get to slot racing! (Photo: Carrera)

This slot car set is a big hit with kids, as attested by multiple parents and grandparents on Amazon. One mom says, "My 4-year-old and 7-year-old love racing this track! The cars stay on really well and are super cute. Pretty easy to put together." And another parent reports that they "can’t believe how much this item has changed my life!! My son used to bug me all the time to play games with him, now he bugs me all the time to race with him! A complete game-changer for me. Would recommend."

Older players enjoy it as well, like this gentleman who calls it a "high-quality durable fun product." He adds, "35 years ago my parents offered similar toys to me and I loved them. You can upgrade, repair and modify this set. It’s easy to purchase replacement parts. Without sarcasm, this toy gave me thousands of hours of enjoyment. My cat and dog also enjoyed chasing the cars around. Great for all ages, I’m 50 and still enjoy the race."



This Mario slot car set is just like you remember. (Photo: Carrera)

And this parent admits, "I was a little skeptical about this gift after reading some reviews, but I thought I would take a chance because I loved these kinds of race tracks when I was a kid, so I wanted my kids to experience it. I am so happy with the purchase. the track works great. the challenge was ensuring the wires on the cars is pointed downward so it contacts the race track. If you check that, and mess with it a little bit, they work flawlessly. I am so happy with the purchase."

It's great for couples too: "Took us back to Christmas Day 1981, except now I’m the adult and I bought this for my husband. Set up was every bit the PITA I remembered as a kid, but the fun we’ve had with it so far has been worth it. We’ve spent the day challenging each other and adjusting and readjusting the jump ramp. Fun, fun, fun!"

