“Carpenters for Christ” helping Leighton church build Community Life Center

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The old saying goes, that a church is about the people, not the place. However, a church in Leighton is hoping a new space can help expand their mission.

Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church is in the process of building a new Community Life Center at their church, which they hope can serve the community in more ways than one. While the project is already months in the making, they’re getting some major help finishing it up.

The group, Carpenters for Christ of East Alabama, is volunteering their time over the next two weeks to help finish the inside of the building.

“It’s hard work, but it’s gratifying because you know we’re out here glorifying God and that’s what we’re supposed to do,” said Obie Fuller with Carpenters for Christ.

The group, made up of 40 volunteers, will be working long days to make it all happen. Many, don’t even have a background in construction.

“God is the leader,” Fuller said. “He teaches us what to do and he equips us, ’cause out of this group, we’ve only got about five men that are really carpenters.” “The rest of them, they do all kinds of stuff in life.”

Rev. Wesley Thompson is the Senior Pastor at Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist Church. He said he feels blessed that Carpenters for Christ chose his church for one of their two yearly volunteer projects.

“For them to come here and bless us with their labor, and kindness it just means the world to us,” Thompson said.

He said the soon-to-be two-story building will help the congregation execute one of his favorite scriptures.

“We are challenged to feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, visit the sick, give shelter to the homeless, so we’re looking to utilize this building to meet the mandate of Christ in Matthew Chapter 25,” Thompson said.

When the building is complete, it will have an indoor gym with an above-walking track, room for a soup kitchen, and classrooms that could be used for mental health or substance abuse classes.

Rev. Thompson told News 19 that he hopes the space can be their “own little YMCA” and provide resources for the whole Leighton community, not just his congregation.

