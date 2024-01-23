The Carlsbad Public Library is open when you need it

Carlsbad offers many diverse jobs with lots of diverse schedules. Having a diverse schedule can sometimes be great and work for you and your family. But it can also make things more challenging. At the library we try to stay open for many diverse hours to accommodate all of our patrons. We know that this is not truly possible. But we have a whole digital catalog that is open 24-7, 365 days a year. This way you can access resources anytime, from anywhere. And I truly mean anywhere. Lots of our digital resources can be downloaded with an internet connection and accessed even on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. How cool is that?

Our digital library is open to anyone who has a library card. Any resident of Eddy County can sign up for a free library card. We also have a digital card for anyone working in Carlsbad that is not a permanent resident. Often people come to work here and never get a mailing address. We created our digital card just for that reason. Once you have a library card it opens a whole incredible digital library. And it has far more than just books.

Do you have an issue with your car and you want to repair it yourself because with your schedule it’s hard to take it to a mechanic? Try Chilton Library. This is a comprehensive automotive manuals for thousands of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Are you a business owner, or thinking about opening a business? We have several online options you can access when you need them. Entrepreneurial Mindset Course, sign up for Entrepreneurial Mindset Training and learn how to think (and act) like an entrepreneur. Gale Business: Plan Builder, business planning can be a complex and unfamiliar process. Often, entrepreneurs don’t know what kind of information they need, where to find it, or how to get started. Small Business Reference Center, this database provides the everyday user with the necessary tools and detailed “how-to” instructions to independently address a wide range of small business topics

Do you want to continue your education? We can help! Fiero Code Club is a self-guided online software program that teaches you how to code through hundreds of coding tutorials and dozens of real-world projects. Learn many different coding languages all while playing a game. Learning Express Library: Offers several centers, to build skills, prepare for college, get a GED, and many more. Niche Academy is a resource that provides video tutorials on a variety of topics and programs. Learn how to use office suite, internet safety, social media, and so much more. Universal Class: Learn something new today! Over 500 online Continuing Education courses.

Or maybe after a long day at work you want to leave the work behind and relax with some free entertainment. Yes, we have free entertainment. Biblioboard: eBook lending and tools to create, share, and discover local content. If you write you can even submit your work for this platform and receive royalties! If that is exciting you will love Hoopla. Hoopla: Instantly borrow digital movies, music, eBooks and music 24/7 with your library card. Libby– New Mexico Library to Go: Downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, and magazines. This offers 100’s of magazines with current issues.

Do you have a hobby of genealogy? We have HeritageQuest for that. Are you currently in school but need extra help? We have tutors, databases, and online resources that can help you work out problems or find articles for a paper. Do you want to learn a new language? Yes, you can also do that online as well. We have many language databases you can choose from. We even have legal forms online. Travel, newspapers, and so many other online resources. Our digital library is bigger than our physical library. These are just a few we have to offer. So even when the library is closed at night or for a holiday the digital library is always open 24/7. Make sure you have a library card and the internet (if you need internet we have that too).

