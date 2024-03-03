Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth Proves Why He’s Set To Become A Tennis Legend

On the rise to becoming one of the GOATs. Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth is a culmination of all his hard work on the tennis courts. The young tennis player won two Grand Slams—2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbeldon— in a short time while playing the greats.

Born in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain on May 5, 2003, Carlos Alcaraz played tennis from a young age. He became the youngest man ever to reach the world number one position. Alcaraz currently ranks 2 on ATP singles at age 20.

Alcaraz is set to face one of the other greatest tennis players of all time Rafael Nadal at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas on March 3, 2024. “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” Alcaraz told Netflix. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves.”

Though his career has just started, Alcaraz told Town and Country that he’s continuously learning lessons off and of fthe court. “One thing I learned in 2023 is how to face [and move past] certain on-court situations, such as what happened against Djokovic at Roland-Garros,” he told thee publication. “For example, another thing I need to be better at is the final part of the season, after the U.S. Open. [It doesn’t end when the tournament finishes.] I need to keep training, and keep maintaining myself and my focus, to have a better finish. It needs to be better than what I did this year.”

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth

Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth is estimated to be around $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though he earns much from his tennis earnings, a lot of his earnings come from lucrative brand deals.

Carlos Alcaraz Earnings

According to Forbes, Carlos Alcaraz’s tennis earnings were $11.4 million in 2023. In 2022, Alcaraz broke the record for the youngest person to receive more than $10 million in earnings with $10,102,330. That year he surpassed Novak Djokovic ($9,934,582), Rafael Nadal ($9,368,326), and Casper Ruud ($8,126,816).

Though he’s proving the court with his single’s championships, he wants to play with one of the legends at the Olympics with Rafa himself. “It would be a dream. Not only to win a medal at singles or doubles, but just to live the experience of playing a doubles with your idol, would be a memory that I would keep with special affection.” Alcaraz told COPE.

Carlos Alcaraz Brand Deals

Carlos Alcaraz earns about $20 million from brand deals alone according to Forbes. The tennis champ has been signed to Babolat and currently uses the recently launched Pure Aero 98 in his matches. He also has brand deals with Nike, which he also wears at his games.

He became a brand ambassador for Rolex and Louis Vuitton in 2023. “What I love about Louis Vuitton is that they are more than just a fashion brand. It is more than just clothes. The brand is ingrained in culture and has been for over 100 years,” said Alcaraz via WWD.

“They understand how to mix fashion with art, design, sport and music, to make something unique and special. The campaign with Messi and Ronaldo playing chess, for example. I think only Louis Vuitton could do that,” he added.

