Carlisle Auctions Has Your Chance to Own a Rare AMC Rebel Machine

The auction is being held April 18-19.

The 1970 AMC Rebel Machine stands as a bold embodiment of American muscle car heritage, particularly in its striking patriotic color scheme of red, white, and blue, an option known as Code 25A. This distinctive vehicle, noted for its rarity and powerful performance credentials, is set to captivate enthusiasts and collectors at an upcoming auction. With a production run of only 2,326 units, this Rebel Machine is one of the mere 1,000 that flaunted the tricolor design, making it a coveted piece for aficionados of unique vintage automobiles.

Under the hood, this AMC boasts a 390 cubic inch, 340 horsepower V8 engine, specific to the Rebel Machine and identified by its Y-code engine VIN. This power is skillfully managed through a T-10 close ratio 4-speed transmission, as indicated by its M-code VIN, and delivered to the asphalt via a Twin-Grip rear differential. The car has been lovingly maintained, receiving a repaint on its original sheet metal and a heavy-duty suspension package that enhances its drivability and appearance. In 2020, the engine underwent a complete rebuild, ensuring that it performs as impressively as it did when it first roared to life decades ago.

Further enhancing its appeal, the Rebel Machine features power steering, power front disc brakes, and a heavy-duty radiator with a new core. A factory air induction hood with an integrated tachometer, factory optional headers, and 15-inch AMC mag-style wheels shod in new tires as of 2021 affirm its performance-focused setup. Inside, the car is equipped with a Hurst floor shifter and maintains its factory dual exhaust system. This sale also includes the original space saver spare tire with jack and bottle, owner's manual, warranty pamphlet, and sales brochure, ensuring the new owner receives a comprehensive package of both performance and provenance. This 1970 AMC Rebel Machine not only represents a piece of automotive history but also offers a glimpse into the era of peak muscle car culture, beautifully preserved and ready for the road or show.

The excitement is building for the first auction event of the year for Carlisle Auctions as 400+ lots are anticipated to cross the auction block at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Spring Auction is April 18-19 and starts at 12 PM daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. Decades of past, present, and future classics are planned and include top-of-the-line/best-of-show rides plus daily drivers that will still turn heads on the street or at your local car show. There’s even an all-truck hour planned for April 18 starting at 4 PM. In short, the auction offers a little something for everyone.

Bid with total confidence on your first or next classic and do so with ease. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event driven by Hemmings (April 17-21). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at CarlisleAuctions.com. While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

