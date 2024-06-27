Carleton's Gardens Senior Living welcomes residents

CARLETON— Gardens Senior Living, Carleton’s first senior independent living/assisted living/memory care home, is up and running.

Located on a 100-acre lot at 12400 Matthews St., the facility offers 60 apartment homes, 30 for assisted living and 30 for memory care.

Lorrie Kecskes, sales and community relations director, explained the concept of assisted living.

Sales and Community Relation Director Lorrie Kecskes at the Gardens Senior Living in Carleton showcases the community living area of the center.

“It’s for anyone needing assistance with their daily living tasks,” Kecskes said. “Whether it’s medication reminders, assistance going to the restroom or showering. Maybe they are a fall risk, and it’s not safe for them to be at home. We’re here to provide the assistance needed to live daily.”

Kesckes is a certified dementia practitioner and has a passion for memory care.

Nikki Busenbark, right, a med tech, takes the blood pressure of resident Mildred, 92, along with med tech Cassie Doll in the dining room of the Gardens Senior Living in Carleton. Left is med tech Alania Alfredo and resident Audrey, 87.

“We’re going to tailor everything to individuals who have been diagnosed with dementia,” she said. “There are so many different types of dementia and some people have dementia just from a stroke or alcoholism. We cater to everybody’s individual needs.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The facility’s 30 memory care units are private apartments and every employee will receive dementia training.

“Whether it’s a housekeeper, cook or care giver,” she said. “Everyone will be trained. It’s a whole different world meeting them where they are in their journey. It takes a lot of compassion and a lot of patience. There’s not enough education out there and, in addition to taking care of our residents, we’ll be offering programs for their loved ones.”

Med tech Nikki Busenbark, left, and Sales and Community Relations Director Lorrie Kesckes inside the entrance of the new Gardens Senior Living in Carleton.

Something unique to the complex are actual gardens accessible to the residents.

“We have quite a bit of knowledge here with our staff. We have people who own flower and vegetable gardens,” Kecskes said. "We have two courtyards that are completely enclosed for safety reasons and the gardens are growing.”

Activities coordinator and med tech Brianna Ibrra at the back desk near the dining room; to the left hallway are residents' rooms at the new Gardens Senior Living in Carleton.

Kecskes said the gardening will be therapeutic for the residents and the fresh vegetables and herbs, like basil and cilantro, will be included in the menu.

There is a base rate for living at the Carleton center which includes help when called, three meals a day, life enrichment programs, activities and social events. The price will increase if a resident requires a higher level of care such as help with dressing, bathing and more physical care.

One of the three housekeepers, Maggie Twork sweeps the community living area of the new Gardens Senior Living in Carleton.

Vacancies are available.

“People patiently waited for us to open and we’re excited to be here,” she said.

For more information about the senior living complex, contact Kecskes at 734-733-2169.

— Contact reporter Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling at lvidaurribowling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Gardens Senior Living in Carleton opens doors