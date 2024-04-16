Carissa Stanton makes entertaining easy with a DIY taco bar and spicy cocktails

Food blogger, recipe developer and founder of Brocc Your Body Carissa Stanton is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to warm weather entertaining recipes from her cookbook, "Seriously, So Good: Simple Recipes for a Balanced Life." She shows us how to make a DIY taco bar with slow-cooked pork carnitas and a spicy, sparkling rosé cocktail.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Citrusy Pork Carnitas Taco Bar by Carissa Stanton

I love making this recipe when I am hosting. I prep the pork and let it simmer while I get ready, set the table, and make cocktails. Once my guests arrive the house smells amazing, and I don't need to break a sweat to get everyone fed!

Spicy Jalapeño-Rosé Spritz by Carissa Stanton

This is my go-to recipe for sipping in the backyard on a summer day. It's light, refreshing and has a surprising kick from the jalapeños which pairs perfectly with floral and fruity rose.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these:

Spring Roll Chopped Salad by Elizabeth Heiskell

Berry Rhubarb Punch by Jocelyn Delk Adams

This article was originally published on TODAY.com