Care home tattoo: Woman, 89, gets Snoopy inked on arm

A care home resident in west London has fulfilled a teenage dream by having cartoon dog Snoopy tattooed on her arm.

Dorothy France, who lives at The Burroughs in West Drayton, joked that she wished she had "done it sooner".

The 89-year-old clutched a Snoopy cuddly toy as she sat in the tattooist's chair on Saturday, adding that her next one would be "on my bum".

The idea was posted on a Wishing Tree for residents at the Care UK home to suggest new things to explore.

Ms France said: "I now have my boy Snoopy with me forever. I can't wait to get another one in a few weeks' time.

"I wasn't expecting it to be so quick - especially after waiting 89 years!"

Ms France is not the only octogenarian to go under the needle for the first time.

She follows in Dame Judi Dench's footsteps who got her first tattoo on her 81st birthday. It says 'carpe diem', which means 'seize the day' in Latin, in capital letters on her wrist.

Broadcaster David Dimbleby also got his first tattoo - of a scorpion - aged 75.

The Snoopy design was tattooed on to her left arm by artist Jodie Carville at Jodie's Tattoos in Slough, Berkshire, which offered the service free of charge.

The team at The Burroughs said Ms France's tattoo request was "a real surprise".

Home manager Bozena Szczepaniak said: "We encourage residents to dream big and share their hopes and ambitions.

"We hope Dorothy inspires others to make their dreams a reality too, no matter their age."

