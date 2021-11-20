This cozy cardigan is 'like wrapping yourself in a favorite blanket' — and it's on sale for $34 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Your future No. 1 wardrobe go-to has arrived, and it's this chunky knit cardigan from Traleubie. The perfectly oversized sweater is the one you'll grab when you want the comfort of a hoodie with a little more pizazz. Cozy up and layer it over everything from tank tops to light knits. Wear it with a dress and boots, or pair with your favorite jeans and sneakers.
Right now, it's on sale for just $34 at Amazon, down from $46. You can cozy up and layer it over everything from tank tops to light knits. Wear it over that late summer sundress with a chunky necklace and boots, or make it casual over your favorite jeans or jumper.
Of course, Prime members get free shipping on everything. Haven't joined the club yet? What are you waiting for? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here, risk-free. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Shop it: Traleubie Women's Boyfriend Knit Cardigan, $34 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Nearly 11,000 reviewers rave about this sweater and can vouch for its versatility: As one five-star fan put it, "Cozy and comfortable, just like I was hoping for, but still nice enough to help dress an outfit down or up."
This pretty waffle knit is edged with a chunky cable pattern, a fashion-forward detail we love. It's loose and comfortable, so it gives you just the right amount of slouch that makes it stylishly sexy — that just-borrowed-your-boyfriend's-sweater juxtaposed with your slinky-little-dress look. The reviewers have created endless ways to wear this closet must-have, and you can check out their pics online for a bevy of ideas that will have you donning this sweater every day of the week. "Best sweater EVER," said an over-the-moon customer. "I absolutely LOVE this!...I’m a shorter lady and I was worried I would be drowning in it but it fits wonderfully.... I got this to wear casually out or at home and so far I’ve worn it almost daily!"
One reviewer was reading our minds with an ode to her fave feature. "The best part? Small but functional POCKETS!" she raved. "The material is also sturdy enough that a few items won't weigh the pockets down past the hem of the sweater — a problem I've encountered with other lightweight cardigans. Absolutely LOVE this hyggelig sweater!"
Another great feature? It comes in all the colors of the rainbow, and then some, so you can buy all of your base hues and add some punch to your wardrobe. From basic black and white to Lilac Blue and Champagne — 18 colors just ready to flatter every complexion and mood.
Shop it: Traleubie Women's Boyfriend Knit Cardigan, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
"I now have three of them in different colors and plan on getting one more, LOL," said a repeat customer. "I’m 5’5” and a size 10, and they go with damn near everything and cover your butt!... Great for winter, fall, or even a cool spring/summer evening!"
Around the house or out and about, its long length makes it just the sweater you'll want to cuddly up in. "It is perfect for just a little more coverage when going to the movies or other heavily air conditioned buildings during summer or for when the air gets a little crisper," said one reviewer. "Best of all, it is so soft! It's like wrapping yourself in a favorite old knitted blanket."
On sale for $37, you'll want to complete your wardrobe with this cardi in all your fave colors. Hang one by the door so you can throw it on all season long.
Shop it: Traleubie Women's Boyfriend Knit Cardigan, $34 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Sony X90J 75-inch Bravia XR Full Array 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,798 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Fire TV, $370 (was $550), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,998 (was $3,000), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $110 (was $200), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Tuinyo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $36), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, $23 (was $50), amazon.com
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,749), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4&5, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Just Dance 2021, $15 (was $50), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
Smonet Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad Smart Lock, $120 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Moen TS3304BL U by Moen Shower Smart Home Connected Digital Bathroom Controller, $567 (was $730), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-Pack, $100 (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Kenmore DU3017 Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $300), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $230 (was $380), amazon.com
Dreame T30 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 with on-page coupon (was $590), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Chase Secret Women's Turtle Cowl Neck Pullover Sweaters, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker in White, $45 in some sizes (was $60), amazon.com
Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Fifata 18 Pairs Statement Rattan Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Yatoshi 5 Knife Block Set, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Freatech Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Beakey 5pcs Makeup Sponge Set, $7 with on-page coupon (was $10), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Wheat Reyna Comforter Ruffled 3 Piece King Set, $103 (was $320), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Queen Sheets, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Raina Comforter, $65 some colors/sizes (was $95), amazon.com
Danjor Linens Grey Queen Size Bed Sheets Set, $15 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection 7pc Luxury Ultra Soft King Comforter Set, $138 (was $200), amazon.com
Read more from Yahoo Life:
Relax... This $50 massage gun brings instant relief — and it's over 60 percent off!
Clean up with Walmart's early Black Friday vacuum deals: Meet our top 6 picks
I'm a podiatrist, and here are my picks for the comfiest shoes on sale at Amazon
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.