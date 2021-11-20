This cozy cardigan is 'like wrapping yourself in a favorite blanket' — and it's on sale for $34 at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Your everyday cardigan for fall. (Photo: Amazon)

Your future No. 1 wardrobe go-to has arrived, and it's this chunky knit cardigan from Traleubie. The perfectly oversized sweater is the one you'll grab when you want the comfort of a hoodie with a little more pizazz. Cozy up and layer it over everything from tank tops to light knits. Wear it with a dress and boots, or pair with your favorite jeans and sneakers.

Right now, it's on sale for just $34 at Amazon, down from $46. You can cozy up and layer it over everything from tank tops to light knits. Wear it over that late summer sundress with a chunky necklace and boots, or make it casual over your favorite jeans or jumper.

Of course, Prime members get free shipping on everything. Haven't joined the club yet? What are you waiting for? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here, risk-free. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop it: Traleubie Women's Boyfriend Knit Cardigan, $34 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com

Nearly 11,000 reviewers rave about this sweater and can vouch for its versatility: As one five-star fan put it, "Cozy and comfortable, just like I was hoping for, but still nice enough to help dress an outfit down or up."

This pretty waffle knit is edged with a chunky cable pattern, a fashion-forward detail we love. It's loose and comfortable, so it gives you just the right amount of slouch that makes it stylishly sexy — that just-borrowed-your-boyfriend's-sweater juxtaposed with your slinky-little-dress look. The reviewers have created endless ways to wear this closet must-have, and you can check out their pics online for a bevy of ideas that will have you donning this sweater every day of the week. "Best sweater EVER," said an over-the-moon customer. "I absolutely LOVE this!...I’m a shorter lady and I was worried I would be drowning in it but it fits wonderfully.... I got this to wear casually out or at home and so far I’ve worn it almost daily!"

Story continues

With all the cash she's saving on this wondrous sweater, she can finally afford to get her jeans patched. (Photo:Amazon)

One reviewer was reading our minds with an ode to her fave feature. "The best part? Small but functional POCKETS!" she raved. "The material is also sturdy enough that a few items won't weigh the pockets down past the hem of the sweater — a problem I've encountered with other lightweight cardigans. Absolutely LOVE this hyggelig sweater!"

Another great feature? It comes in all the colors of the rainbow, and then some, so you can buy all of your base hues and add some punch to your wardrobe. From basic black and white to Lilac Blue and Champagne — 18 colors just ready to flatter every complexion and mood.

The perfect pocket. (Photo: Amazon)

"I now have three of them in different colors and plan on getting one more, LOL," said a repeat customer. "I’m 5’5” and a size 10, and they go with damn near everything and cover your butt!... Great for winter, fall, or even a cool spring/summer evening!"

Around the house or out and about, its long length makes it just the sweater you'll want to cuddly up in. "It is perfect for just a little more coverage when going to the movies or other heavily air conditioned buildings during summer or for when the air gets a little crisper," said one reviewer. "Best of all, it is so soft! It's like wrapping yourself in a favorite old knitted blanket."

On sale for $37, you'll want to complete your wardrobe with this cardi in all your fave colors. Hang one by the door so you can throw it on all season long.

Shop it: Traleubie Women's Boyfriend Knit Cardigan, $34 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.